South Tulsa gas station owner speaks out after armed robbery

By John Asebes, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Devion Nelson wasn’t a customer at Valero near 71st and Sheridan last Friday, according to the owner Ahmed Khan.

“He was grabbing my collar and asked me where a safe key is,” Khan said.

Khan said he doesn’t keep a safe key, but he knew when the gun was pointed in his face what Nelson wanted.

“He dragged me here,” Khan said. “I almost fell down.”

He says the two ended up near the counter together.

“Once he collected all the money, on the way out he hit me on the eyes, I still have a pain and stuff is going wrong,” he said.

Khan said he was hit with the gun right on the forehead and chased the guy outside. He says he flagged down help and someone called police.

According to a police affidavit. police were called to someone matching Nelson’s description at the Braum’s across the street. The affidavit says not only did they find Nelson, but officers found a bag in a cabinet in the Braum’s by the bathrooms, that had a pistol, a few hundred dollars in cash, and a red jacket in it.

Which matched what Officer Danny Bean says police were looking for.

“The gun jacket, the loot and what he took from the store,” Bean said.

The affidavit goes on to say Nelson admitted to doing it and committing the same crime at the Admiral Food Market 9104 East Admiral Place.

“He coughed it all up,” said Bean. “We get to solve this we get to help victims, but I don’t think that this happens very often.”

Khan said he is happy police got the man off the street.

“I am fine and have a little bit of trauma, but I have to work because I have to feed my family because if I don’t work, I can’t pay my bills, so I have to keep working,” he said.

Nelson is in David L. Moss on two counts of Armed Robbery and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

