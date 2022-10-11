ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WJTV 12

Clay Street to close again for construction in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be another temporary closure of Clay Street in Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17. Crews will sandblast and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels

JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

JPD car hit by bullet while parked at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson city police cruiser was struck by a bullet Tuesday night. The officer was leaving a gas station parking lot at Woodrow Wilson and Bailey when he heard a bullet strike the vehicle. He was uninjured and police don’t believe he had been deliberately targeted....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition marked the end of an eyesore on Northside Drive. In just hours the Charles Tisdale Library was in piles. It’s no longer a blight in the community but leaves a void for students and book lovers.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: Storm development currently at a lull. Storms return tonight going into our Thursday morning. Our next Cold Front returns Sunday going into Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Wednesday!. We’ve already seen a round of storms move South of I-20 and through the Jackson/Metro. Partly cloudy skies continue across the area as we head into the afternoon. We should break cloud cover for many people as we get closer to the later afternoon and evening hours. Wednesday Highs will range into the mid to low 80s. Models suggest anywhere between an inch to an inch of rain throughout the Jackson/Metro area. Lows during the evening fall to the mid-60s with partially cloudy skies.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Suspects steal vehicle at convenience store in Vicksburg; vehicle later involved in I-20 crash

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released information about several crimes that took place in the city over the past few days. VPD says officers responded to a carjacking at 3:58 a.m. on Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store located at 3326 Clay Street. According to the department, the two victims told officers that three males approached them while they were sitting in a 2016 Toyota 4Runner and demanded they get out of the truck. VPD says the stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash on I-20 near the Flowers exit. The department is still investigating the crime.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
WLBT

Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Recycling returns to the Capital City thanks to local organizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recycling is back in the Capital City thanks to a couple of local organizations. Keep Jackson Beautiful, Replenysh, and EnvironMentality partnered to implement a recycling program for the citizens of Jackson. “The water crisis placed the focus on collecting water bottles, but this recycling program is...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

2022 Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights announced

You know when sleigh bells are ringing, snow is glistening and lights are shimmering up and down Washington Street in downtown Vicksburg, it must be the Downtown Vicksburg Christmas Parade of Lights. The parade will take place on Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “Heroes Among Us”.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Jackson sees seven homicides over five days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a spate of homicides that began late last week and continued through Monday. On Thursday, Oct. 6, police responded to a shooting at Fernwood and Alamo. Leonarda White Jr., 22, had been walking home when a black Honda approached and an occupant of the vehicle shot him multiple times. White was transported to UMMC hospital and succumbed the following day to his injuries. Police have no suspects or motive, according to a press release received Wednesday, Oct. 12, by WLBT.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Tuesday, October 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

