Read full article on original website
David Medlin
1d ago
Have these people not read the FEMA and MEMA reports. This problem falls squarely on the leadership of Jackson..,and not just the current leadership. It is not the state’s responsibility to bail out communities who can’t manage. I think it would be better served with a private company removed from politics. Also it would serve Jackson much better if they would collect the 50% water fee they currently are not collecting.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
The state of Jackson Hinds Library System exposed as Charles Tisdale Library tumbles
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The once vibrant Charles Tisdale Library is no more. Its demolition is leading some residents to ask what the future holds for Hinds County’s Library System. The closure and now, demolition, of the once vibrant library brings the city of Jackson down to a total...
Jackson Residents Face High Water Bills Amid Water Crisis
'Why should you pay for water you can’t drink? It’s not right,' a city councilman said.
WLBT
Increased security results in ‘the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Getting into the Mississippi State Fair has been fairly easy in the past - but now, with more security on-site, everyone is having to take a few extra steps. “We’ve had so far the most peaceful fair we’ve ever had at the state fairgrounds.” Commissioner Andy...
WLBT
Things To Know for Tuesday, October 11
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Hinds County could have a new jail in the next few...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
Will Merit Health Central’s plans to downsize violate its lease with Hinds County?
Merit Health Central, facing a litany of recent struggles, will become a primarily psychiatric facility if the Mississippi Department of Health approves its request to move 50 beds from its Vicksburg hospital to Jackson. The hospital, which serves majority-Black neighborhoods in south and west Jackson that have high concentrations of people living in poverty, is […]
Waste Management expected to take over Jackson’s garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has agreed to pay Richard’s Disposal $4.8 million for the work they have completed since April 1, 2022. The city council has also agreed to allow Waste Management to take over garbage collection on or before January 1, 2023. City Council Attorney Deshun Martin believes that this […]
Vicksburg Post
Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network
A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
Mississippi Link
Jackson trash – time and pressure
In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.
WLBT
CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday. “We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across...
WLBT
Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The roar of heavy machinery and the crashing sounds of demolition marked the end of an eyesore on Northside Drive. In just hours the Charles Tisdale Library was in piles. It’s no longer a blight in the community but leaves a void for students and book lovers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mississippifreepress.org
‘Proof of Collaboration’: Jackson Film Festival Cultivates Network of Industry Professionals in Mississippi
In 1983, 7-year-old Tiffany Jefferson waited backstage at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, Okla., with her brother and grandmother to meet Lena Horne—an opportunity the children’s uncle, who worked in the entertainment industry, had facilitated. Jefferson was brimming with anticipation to meet a figure from one of her favorite movies of all time, “The Wiz.”
WLBT
Jackson could take over downtown holding facility this month, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could take over the third floor of the downtown Jackson jail later this month. However, even if the takeover occurs, it will likely be at least a couple of more months before the facility is again opened for use. Tuesday, City Attorney...
WDAM-TV
‘What settlement?’: As Richard’s Disposal looks forward, one Jackson councilman says nothing is official
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding the future of trash pickup in the capital city, and the answers to many of those questions vary depending on who you ask. Residents should find out what trash collection in Jackson will look like in the short...
WLBT
Can lawmakers take over Jackson’s water system for good? Not under current laws, experts say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While state health officials remain at the helm of Jackson’s water treatment plants, going through a laundry list of emergency items to fix so the state’s largest city can continue to have clean drinking water, many want to know what the future of the city’s aging water and sewer systems will look like, and whether Mississippi lawmakers even have the authority to completely take over those systems.
Jackson Public Schools to host Thursday job fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced a job fair will take place on Thursday, October 13. The job fair will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. JPS is seeking applicants for the following departments: • Campus Enforcement• […]
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Comments / 1