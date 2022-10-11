(Gering, NE) - The Northwest girl golf team is 6th in the team standings after day one of the girl's Class B state golf tournament Monday in Gering. Oliva Ottman fired an 84 (tied for 12th) Taylor Mazour shot an 88 for 17th place. Amber Muhlbach fired a 101, Callie Collins 130, and Madison Mendoza a 127. Day two today (Tuesday, October 11th) at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

GERING, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO