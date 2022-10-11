Read full article on original website
Arizona high school golf: This week's AIA Top 10 boys, girls golf team rankings
As the Arizona fall high school golf season heads into the home streatch, here is a look at the latest Arizona Interscholastic Association boys and girls team rankings in both Division I and II: Boys ...
🏐 High School Volleyball Scoreboard - Tuesday, October 11
🏐 High School Volleyball Scoreboard - Tuesday, October 11. F| Bayard def. Hemingford, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 (3-0) F| Gering def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 (3-0) F| Haxtun, CO def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-10, 25-11 (3-0) F| Hay Springs def. Hyannis, 25-23, 25-8 (2-0) F| Hay Springs def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-22...
gifamilyradio.com
STATE: GINW girls golf team sitting in 6th place after day one
(Gering, NE) - The Northwest girl golf team is 6th in the team standings after day one of the girl's Class B state golf tournament Monday in Gering. Oliva Ottman fired an 84 (tied for 12th) Taylor Mazour shot an 88 for 17th place. Amber Muhlbach fired a 101, Callie Collins 130, and Madison Mendoza a 127. Day two today (Tuesday, October 11th) at Monument Shadows Golf Course.
This Bucks County High School Golf Team Just Made History During a Major Tournament
The golf team made a huge impact on their latest sporting event.Image via Bensalem Golf. A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team.
