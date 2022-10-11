Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Mike Lee Asks Mitt Romney for Help as Trump Candidate Could Lose Utah Race
Mike Lee openly called for fellow Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney to support him in the upcoming Utah Senate election as he faces a combined coalition of independents and Democrats in the shape of Evan McMullin. Lee, the incumbent Utah senator, is running against McMullin in November, the only Senate...
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Donald Trump says Mitt Romney has ‘abused’ Mike Lee by not endorsing him
Former President Donald Trump says Sen. Mike Lee has been “abused” by a fellow Republican senator from Utah, referring to the fact that Sen. Mitt Romney has not endorsed Lee’s reelection bid. “Mike Lee is an outstanding senator who has been abused, in an unprecedented way, by...
NBC News
Colorado and Utah top list of competitive Senate races with biggest ad spending changes
With the control of the Senate on the line and Election Day nearing, Republican and Democratic groups and candidates are starting to pump greater sums of cash into key battleground states. The battleground map has been clear for months, but tracking changes in ad spending is one way to see...
Colorado Senate showdown: GOP challenger O’Dea down six points to Democratic Sen. Bennet in latest poll
The latest public opinion poll in Colorado indicates that Republican Senate challenger Joe O’Dea trails Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet by just six points among those who say they’ll definitely vote in November’s midterm elections. According to a Marist College Poll conducted Oct. 3-6 and released on Tuesday,...
Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada
Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Racial slurs in Oregon Democratic senator’s 1971 memoir prompt Republican criticism
More than 50 years ago, a 20-year-old Harvard student spent his summer picking weeds and harvesting watermelons on a southwest Georgia farm that aimed to help Black sharecroppers rise from poverty. That student, Jeff Golden, is now a Democratic state senator running for re-election in a southern Oregon district targeted...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' major climate bill has resurrected federal oil and gas leasing
Passage of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act capped off years of campaigning for major climate change legislation and breathed new life into the renewable energy sector — but not without simultaneously handing a major victory to oil and gas interests by ensuring they have a chance to bid on more federal acreage.
U.S. Congress could be in for bruising debt-ceiling fight after midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - If Republicans win control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November's midterm elections, they expect to use a powerful and potentially dangerous tool as leverage in their dealings with Democratic President Joe Biden: The federal debt ceiling.
Idaho State Journal
Challengers call Owens 'cowardly' for pulling out of debate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two candidates challenging U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in a suburban Utah congressional race laid into the first-term Republican on Wednesday evening for announcing at the eleventh hour he wouldn't participate in the sole general election debate. Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party's...
Biden to designate WWII-era training ground in Colorado as new national monument
President Joe Biden plans to declare a new national monument when he visits Colorado this week, according to people familiar with the plans, as he begins a western swing one month before the midterm elections.
On the Record: Democratic Senate Candidate Catherine Cortez Masto
Editor's Note: This is one in a series of "On the Record" pieces highlighting the policy stances of candidates running for major offices in the 2022 Nevada election. Click here for additional election coverage. For more information on the policy positions of Cortez Masto’s opponent, former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, check back tomorrow.
Rep. Burgess Owens pulls out of debate over ‘racist’ political cartoon in Salt Lake Tribune
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens pulled out of a scheduled debate Wednesday because the moderator is the executive editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, which he says ran a “racist” cartoon about him last year. “I will not, in good conscience, have anything to do with the racist Salt...
