Utah State

Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
The Hill

Trump to hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona, Nevada

Former President Trump will hold back-to-back rallies in Arizona and Nevada next week, the latest sign that he’s ramping up his political activity ahead of the November midterms. Trump is set to appear in Minden, Nev., to campaign for GOP Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo...
Idaho State Journal

Challengers call Owens 'cowardly' for pulling out of debate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The two candidates challenging U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens in a suburban Utah congressional race laid into the first-term Republican on Wednesday evening for announcing at the eleventh hour he wouldn't participate in the sole general election debate. Democrat Darlene McDonald and United Utah Party's...
UTAH STATE

