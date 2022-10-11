ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce’s 4 TDs

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaeTD_0iTz2kZs00

Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday.

Kelce became the first player in “Monday Night Football” history to catch four touchdown passes, and he tied the franchise’s single-game record for any player. It was also the most ever by a Kansas City tight end as he helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-0 deficit.

Mahomes threw scoring strikes of 1, 4, 8 and 1 yard as the Chiefs (4-1) defeated the Raiders (1-4) for the ninth time in the teams’ past 10 meetings after stopping Las Vegas’ two-point conversion run just inches from the goal line with 4:27 remaining.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had six receptions for 90 yards for Kansas City, while Kelce finished with seven catches for 25 yards. Jerick McKinnon rushed for a team-high 53 yards on eight carries in the Chiefs’ 14th win over the Raiders in the past 16 meetings.

Kansas City’s rally overshadowed a great game by Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also had five catches for 39 yards.

Las Vegas’ Derek Carr completed 19 of 30 passes for 241 yards, including two long touchdowns to Davante Adams, who finished with three catches for 124 yards.

After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs pulled within 20-17 when Mahomes capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kelce with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders punted on their ensuing possession, and Mahomes drove the Chiefs 57 yards in eight plays for another TD. Kansas City took the lead for good, 24-20 with 3:20 left in the third quarter, on an 8-yard touchdown Mahomes pass to Kelce.

Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal pulled the Raiders to within 24-23 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs responded when Mahomes, who hit on 29 of 43 passes, tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kelce for a 30-23 lead with 7:25 left. Mahomes’ two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Carr then threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Adams with 4:27 left to pull the Raiders to within 30-29, but Jacobs was stopped a few inches shy of the goal line as he tried to run for the two-point conversion.

The Raiders got the ball back on their 7-yard line with 2:29 left and drove to their 46-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 41 seconds remaining.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Ravens#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Dri
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news

There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Odell Beckham, Packers, Vikings

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes the team has hit rock bottom following their blowout loss on Sunday. “Look, you just be honest with them. You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better,” Campbell said, via John Maakaron of SI.com. “And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up.”
NFL
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy