Chiefs rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce’s 4 TDs

Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards, including four touchdown passes to tight end Travis Kelce, as the host Kansas City Chiefs continued their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory on Monday.

Kelce became the first player in “Monday Night Football” history to catch four touchdown passes, and he tied the franchise’s single-game record for any player. It was also the most ever by a Kansas City tight end as he helped the Chiefs overcome a 17-0 deficit.

Mahomes threw scoring strikes of 1, 4, 8 and 1 yard as the Chiefs (4-1) defeated the Raiders (1-4) for the ninth time in the teams’ past 10 meetings after stopping Las Vegas’ two-point conversion run just inches from the goal line with 4:27 remaining.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling had six receptions for 90 yards for Kansas City, while Kelce finished with seven catches for 25 yards. Jerick McKinnon rushed for a team-high 53 yards on eight carries in the Chiefs’ 14th win over the Raiders in the past 16 meetings.

Kansas City’s rally overshadowed a great game by Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. He also had five catches for 39 yards.

Las Vegas’ Derek Carr completed 19 of 30 passes for 241 yards, including two long touchdowns to Davante Adams, who finished with three catches for 124 yards.

After trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs pulled within 20-17 when Mahomes capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Kelce with 9:25 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders punted on their ensuing possession, and Mahomes drove the Chiefs 57 yards in eight plays for another TD. Kansas City took the lead for good, 24-20 with 3:20 left in the third quarter, on an 8-yard touchdown Mahomes pass to Kelce.

Daniel Carlson’s 47-yard field goal pulled the Raiders to within 24-23 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs responded when Mahomes, who hit on 29 of 43 passes, tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kelce for a 30-23 lead with 7:25 left. Mahomes’ two-point conversion pass was incomplete.

Carr then threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Adams with 4:27 left to pull the Raiders to within 30-29, but Jacobs was stopped a few inches shy of the goal line as he tried to run for the two-point conversion.

The Raiders got the ball back on their 7-yard line with 2:29 left and drove to their 46-yard line before turning the ball over on downs with 41 seconds remaining.

–Field Level Media

