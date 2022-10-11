ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, Larry Elder rally for Zach Nunn

By Robin Opsahl
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cUqVf_0iTz2Yw200
Wyoming Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman spoke in support of Iowa Republicans at a Polk County GOP campaign event in Clive Oct. 10. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Republicans must work together and avoid infighting on topics like former President Donald Trump in order to bring a “red wave” to fruition this November, GOP candidates and leaders said at a Polk County Republican rally Monday night.

Alongside Iowa conservative leaders, Wyoming Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman and former California governor candidate Larry Elder rallied for 3rd Congressional District candidate Zach Nunn as well as other GOP state and federal candidates in Polk County at the Horizon Event Center in Clive.

While the conservative figures spent much of their time talking about the need to win back Congress to fight against President Joe Biden’s administration, they also spoke about better times under former President Donald Trump.

Hageman won a contentious Republican primary against incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump for his connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Cheney chairs the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot and Trump’s role in spurring the effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Hageman was endorsed by Trump in the primary race.

While the Wyoming Republican did not name Trump in her speech, she said she would investigate the FBI and critics of Trump if elected.

“We’re going to start investigating people like Hunter Biden,” Hageman told the crowd of more than 200. “… and the people who raided Mar-a-Lago, and the people who pushed forward with the ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ hoax, and all the other things that need to be looked into.”

Cheney has alleged that Hageman has spread false theories about the 2020 presidential election results, and said that she will not support her primary opponent in the general election. Iowa GOP party chairman Jeff Kaufmann criticized Cheney’s comments following the primary election. If Republicans are going to take back Congress, he said, they need to act as a team.

“It’s really kind of sad,” Kaufmann said. “And I would say that in Iowa, the same thing was happening. It’s really kind of sad to see a poor loser. It’s really kind of sad to see someone that’s part of a team and then forgets they’re part of that team if things don’t go their way.”

Elder also praised Trump in his address, comparing the economy under Trump versus Biden. He compared Trump’s approach to a golfer who doesn’t play with good form, but still makes impressive shots.

“When it comes to President Trump, I love where the ball landed,” Elder said. “I pay no attention to the swing.”

Mindy Ginger, a conservative Republican from Saylorville, said she has been a fan of Hageman since her appearance on shows including the War Room with Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson’s talk show on Fox News. Congress needs more people like Hageman who “means what she says,” said Ginger, who said she gave money to the campaign.

Ginger said Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn was similar to Hageman, and would help reform the federal government, cutting taxes and securing the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition to getting Republicans elected to Iowa offices, she said she wants to see Trump run for election again in 2024.

“I pray he gets back in,” Ginger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00T7gx_0iTz2Yw200
Republican speakers gathered on stage at a Polk County GOP campaign event in Clive, Monday Oct. 10. From left to right: Polk County Republican Party chairman Gloria Mazza, Iowa Sen. Zach Nunn, Wyoming Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman, former California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder, former Gov. Terry Branstad and Iowa Republican Party chairman Jeff Kaufmann. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Speakers showed their support for Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Republican state government candidates, but most of the attention was focused on Nunn’s campaign against U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. She won re-election in 2020 when Trump won the majority of the vote in the congressional district, and the redistricting process has added more rural, conservative-leaning counties to the district.

Nunn said he would work on fighting government spending in Washington, D.C. if elected and called for the reversal of the Inflation Reduction Act and Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program. Axne and other liberal politicians do not care about the average Iowan, he said, who are still grappling with the impacts of high inflation and costs of living.

“We talked to families who have really suffered because they like us have tried to make do with not enough,” Nunn said.

During her address, Hageman said that she was looking forward to working with Nunn to stop “radical” economic and social policies.

“Zach, when you and I get to Congress, we’re going to work together on a couple of things,” Hageman said.

Elder said he related to Nunn’s race trying to unseat a Democratic incumbent, reflecting on his race against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

While the former talk show radio host said he was in Iowa to support Nunn and other Republican candidates in the upcoming election, he also told the crowd he was considering running for another public office. While he did not say he was planning to run for president in 2024, he said he has heard from people in states from Iowa to Maine that they want the chance to support him in an election.

“I’m thinking, thinking, thinking about running for something else,” Elder said, as attendees cheered. “I will keep you posted.”

Comments / 2

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

‘You are out!’ Nursing home knowingly locked man outside overnight

A Dubuque nursing home deliberately locked a wheelchair-bound resident out of the building for 11 hours until the man called for a taxi at 4 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, according to state officials. State inspection records indicate the administrator at the Dubuque Specialty Care nursing home had been in the job for […] The post ‘You are out!’ Nursing home knowingly locked man outside overnight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clive, IA
County
Polk County, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Washington State
Polk County, IA
Elections
State
Maine State
Polk County, IA
Government
Clive, IA
Government
Daily Montanan

Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jeff Kaufmann
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Liz Cheney
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Party Of Iowa#Election Local#Fbi#Republicans#Gop#Congress#Capitol#House
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy