Kansas City, MO

Chiefs hold on for wild 30-29 victory over rival Raiders

By Dave Skretta
The Independent
 2 days ago

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit along with a dubious roughing-the-passer penalty, and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 victory Monday night.

The Chiefs did it despite defensive breakdowns, including TD catches of 58 and 48 yards by Davante Adams , and a penalty for roughing on defensive tackle Chris Jones that negated what would have been a turnover before halftime.

Adams' second TD reception came right after Kelce's last touchdown catch, when Kansas City (4-1) failed on 2-point try that left the score 30-23. But rather than kick a tying extra point, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels also went for 2, and Josh Jacobs — who had shredded the Chiefs defense all night — was stuffed at the goal line with 4:29 to go.

The Raiders got the ball back one last time with 2:29 left, and a long third-down pass to Adams down the Kansas City sideline appeared to get them in field-goal range. But the play was reviewed and Adams failed to get both feet in bounds, and Carr threw incomplete on fourth-and-1 with 47 seconds left before the Chiefs ran out the clock.

Carr finished with 241 yards passing, and Jacobs ran for 133 yards and a score, as the Raiders (1-4) lost to the Chiefs for the fourth straight time. Daniel Carlson was 3 for 3 on field goals, extending his streak to 38 in a row.

What he wouldn't have given for a chance at No. 39.

The game of twists and turns began with the Raiders failing to score on their opening drive for the first time all season.

They made up for it on the next one.

Facing fourth-and-inches in their own territory, McDaniels sent his offense back on the field. But rather than run Jacobs up the middle, or sneak with Carr, he aired it out to Adams, who ran past cornerback Rashad Fenton for the 58-yard TD catch.

Adams and the Raiders continued to pick on Fenton later in the half, when a pass interference moved Las Vegas deep into Chiefs territory. Adams drew another penalty on Jaylen Watson in the end zone, setting up Jacobs' short TD plunge.

It was 17-0 when Kelce finally reached the end zone for the Chiefs, but it appeared as if the momentum had turned when Jones stripped Carr from behind and landed him. But despite the ball clearly coming out, and the Pro Bowl defensive tackle coming away with it, referee Carl Cheffers threw a penalty flag and called Jones for roughing the passer.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sideline to argue. And after the teams traded field goals in the final minutes, leaving the Raiders ahead 20-10, Reid cornered Cheffers and lit into him again as the teams headed to the locker room.

The dubious penalty came one day after another questionable roughing call by referee Jerome Boger on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady sealed the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons.

The whole episode seemed to fire up the Chiefs.

They opened the second half with a 75-yard march that Kelce capped with his second touchdown reception. And after they forced a quick punt, the Chiefs went 57 yards and watched Kelce haul in his third to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead.

Midway through the fourth quarter, it was the Chiefs getting a penalty gift.

They were leading 24-23 when fill-in kicker Matthew Wright, whose 59-yarder before halftime set the franchise record for longest field goal, yanked a 37-yarder left. But defensive end Malcolm Koonce was called for holding, giving Kansas City an automatic first down, and Mahomes found Kelce once again four plays later to extend the lead to 30-24.

The teams traded touchdowns — and missed conversions — down the stretch as the Chiefs escaped with the win.

INJURIES

Raiders: TE Darren Waller left with a hamstring injury in the first half. TE Foster Moreau (knee) already was unavailable despite returning to practice Saturday.

Chiefs: DT Tershawn Wharton (knee) was ruled out in the first quarter. ... OL Trey Smith (pectoral muscle) was inactive after starting the first 21 games of his career. DE Mike Danna (calf) and K Harrison Butker (ankle) also were inactive.

UP NEXT

The Raiders get next week off before facing the Texans on Oct. 23 in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday in a rematch of January's playoff overtime thriller.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

