This man has already more than stepped up to the plate. I don’t know what his ex wife is thinking? To suggest that he start helping her and current husband support their child? In what universe does that make sense!!

Marrisa, is NOT your responsibility. You did not raise her nor did you ever live with her. She is a product of your EX wife and her NEW now husband. There is no obligation towards her. In what universe does your EXwife or her husband think there even an ounce of logic there? Sounds like they’re jealous if your finances and are trying to guilt you into paying for her because they’re too cheap. They should have been saving for her continued education since they found out they were pregnant. Stand your ground! Do not contribute to their dream world!

tell your ex-wife to get her now husband off the deadbeat dads card and support his own child she's not your to provide for

