Read full article on original website
Related
Should you buy the Levoit Core 400s air purifier this Prime Day?
Should you buy the Levoit Core 400s air purifier this Prime Day — or is another model better suited to your home?
The best 15 smart home deals from Prime Early Access are still alive
It doesn't have to be intimidating or expensive to break into the field of smart home devices. In fact, the entire industry has gone to lengths to make the processing of setting up your smart devices as easy as possible. Most devices support one of the three main voice assistants, and a great deal offers compatibility with third-party programming methods, including IFTTT applets. And for the rest of the day, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale ensures you don't have to make a huge investment to get some of the best smart devices on the market.
The Verge
Amazon stops field tests of its delivery robot Scout
Amazon’s is scaling back its plans to build a delivery robot, Scout, but insists that the project is not finished. Bloomberg first reported that the company has shut down tests of the machine, and that the Scout team, constituting around 400 employees globally, is being disbanded. However, a spokesperson for Amazon, Alisa Carroll, told The Verge that the company is “not abandoning the Scout program” entirely: “We are scaling the program back and still have a team dedicated to Scout.”
Consumer Reports.org
Best Smart Garage Door Opener Controllers
Do you ever drive away from home only to ask yourself, “Did I close the garage door?” I’ve done it more than I care to admit. But there’s a simple and affordable device that can solve that issue for you, and for the most part, it will work with just about any garage door opener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
October Prime Day: Save 40% on this portable solar generator
It’s not often we see Prime Day deals on bigger battery banks like the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, which is a shame considering how useful they have become in the past few years for those who like going camping or who may have to deal with power outages. Luckily, you can pick up this impressive power station from Amazon for $210, rather than the $350 retail price it’s usually going for, which is a significant $140 discount.
Inside the self-driving truck operation hauling one million pounds of beer over 220 miles in huge autonomous test
A MASSIVE self-driving truck operation has successfully hauled over one million pounds of Modelo and Corona beer over 220 miles a day in a new pilot program. Waymo, Alphabet Inc started the test in April in an effort to bring state-of-the-art self-driving technology to the trucking world. The company's driveless-vehicle...
electrek.co
Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201) in New Green Deals
Goal Zero makes some of our favorite portable power stations on the market, and now one of its more capable offerings is on sale. The Yeti 1000 Core stands out from the rest of the lineup with a versatile 983Wh battery capacity that can be leveraged at home or out and about. Now it’s down to $899, marking one of the best prices to date in the process. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
thefastmode.com
Verizon Launches New WiFi Sensing Tech to Monitor Home WiFi
Verizon announced the launch of two easy-to-use home technologies: Home Awareness and Device Identification. The new home solutions provide customers with greater visibility into their homes and an added sense of security – with no additional cost. As more and more customers maximize capabilities of their home Wi-Fi networks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit
Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts for its final quarter of fiscal 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations. A drop in COVID-19 vaccinations and a big charge tied to the company’s United Kingdom stores weighed on results, but shares edged up early Thursday after Walgreens detailed its performance.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
The Verge
Microsoft launches a new Audio Dock and Teams presentation remote
Microsoft is introducing two new Teams-certified accessories to improve hybrid meeting setups: the Microsoft Audio Dock and the Microsoft Presenter Plus remote control. The Audio Dock is a pill-shaped all-in-one speakerphone system with a passthrough PC charger and four different ports (HDMI, USB-A, and two USB-C) designed to help reduce desktop clutter. You can connect up to two monitors with HDMI and USB-C connections, with the passthrough charger supporting up to 60W of power, which is enough for most modern laptops. It provides dual forward-facing microphones with noise-reduction capabilities, and there’s an integrated mute control atop the device that clearly indicates your microphone status to spare you from any embarrassing mishaps in whatever meeting app you prefer. It’s certified for Microsoft Teams, though, so you get an integrated Teams button to quickly join meetings and raise your hand.
Food Beast
Watch Jamba's Fully Robotic Smoothie Kiosk in Action
@richontech Jamba smoothie making robot! #jamba #jambajuice #blendid #smoothie #robot #robots #robotics #robotdance #ucla #foodtech ♬ original sound - Rich DeMuro. Though the topic of more automation and robotics being integrated into the restaurant industry remains a hot button topic, there's no debating its steady rise. Jamba, popular purveyors of blended fruit and vegetables juices and smoothies, is the latest to adopt robotic help.
BBC
Co-op launches trial to cut back use of lighting
Co-op is trialling reduced lighting in stores as a way of saving money as energy bills continue to soar. The supermarket is rolling out dimmer lighting in around 500 of its 2,500 convenience stores across the UK. It is understood the cost saving measures could reduce electricity bills by up...
constructiontechnology.media
GOMACO battery-powered machine to feature at Bauma
GOMACO is to exhibit its battery-powered curb machine, the GOMACO CC-1200e at global trade show Bauma later this month. The US-based company announced the launch of the machine at the beginning of the year, and it has since been displayed at World of Concrete. However, Bauma will represent the first...
notebookcheck.net
We grow our own tomato plant with the smart home Abby Grow Box
The iOS-compatible grow box makes it easy to grow a variety of plants and vegetables indoors the high-tech way with firmware upgrades, humidity and temperature sensors, ultrasonic sensors, a water level monitor, and more. It works pretty well unless if you want to relocate the plant elsewhere. The abby growbox...
This Smart Power Outlet Is Just $15 for Deal Days
Save more than 60 percent off a smart power outlet.
Autoblog
Rezvani Vengeance comes outfitted with a host of insane gadgets
When many of us were kids, we spent hours doodling insane cars and vehicle shapes. Looking back at those drawings can be embarrassing and hilarious, but one automaker took those outlandish ideas and made a whole brand out of them. Rezvani Motors has turned out some of the most deranged, fantastical military-inspired vehicles, and it just announced a new model. The Vengeance is a four-door SUV with a list of gear that reads like a prop checklist from a Mission Impossible film.
Comments / 0