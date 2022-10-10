Sibos 2022: Food, shelter, water – what does banking have to do with it?

Read full article on original website
Related
Oil inches up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and falling diesel inventories, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: How to avoid a digital identity crisis
In an increasingly blurred reality, the way we manage identity (or identities) and the interaction with networks, financial or otherwise, is becoming increasingly essential. The current identity and regulatory environment presents an opportunity to reforge identity as it pertains to financial services and technologies, says Bianca Lopes, an economist, mathematician and serial entrepreneur, in her wide-ranging talk at Sibos 2022, “From Metaverses to wallets: How to avoid an identity crisis”.
fintechfutures.com
Video: BIAN at Sibos 2022 – Driving coreless banking
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Hans Tesselaar, executive director at BIAN, to discuss the group’s coreless banking framework and the growing benefits of composability in financial services. How BIAN’s coreless banking framework works. The hurdles surrounding digital transformation and the ways...
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: Breaking new ground – banking in the metaverse
At Sibos 2022, the “Spotlight on Digital Value: Conquering the metaverse” at Swift’s Innotribe stage hashed out the arguments for banks to stake out a space in nascent virtual worlds. Michael Abbott, Accenture Banking’s global lead and responsible for its vision and strategy, set out to change...
RELATED PEOPLE
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: How HSBC wants to power the Web3 economy
Why does a large global security company invest in the metaverse? “This is one of the questions we ask ourselves very often,” says Catherine Zhou, global head of ventures, digital innovation and partnerships at HSBC, as she takes to the stage at Sibos 2022 for “Spotlight on Digital Value: Conquering the metaverse” at Swift’s Innotribe stage.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: A look ahead – India’s fintech growth story
For post-pandemic visitors to India, one major societal change will not go unnoticed: the country’s transition to a cashless economy. Those who visited before the pandemic hit will know how cash-dependent the country previously was. The pandemic spurred this change and now, be it shop owners or street-side vendors,...
fintechfutures.com
Video: BNP Paribas at Sibos 2022 – Digital assets in financial services
At the Sibos 2022 conference in Amsterdam, FinTech Futures sat down with Wayne Hughes, head of digital assets at BNP Paribas Securities Services, to discuss the use cases for digital assets in banking and the firm’s digital asset strategy. The use cases for digital assets in financial services. BNP...
fintechfutures.com
Video: Lloyds Bank at Sibos 2022 – Tackling trade finance challenges
What tools and workflows currently exist to help firms overcome trade finance challenges. How Lloyds Bank is looking to tackle these challenges and new developments in the space. What the future of trade finance looks like and whether cross-platform interoperability is possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com
Whitepaper: The Race to ISO 20022
After over 200 banker interviews and deep analysis, Celent recently released their ‘The Race to ISO 20022’ report. Register for access and get the answer to these 4 questions:. Where are banks in terms of payments technology modernization across payments types?. Where are banks when it comes to...
Crypto broker NYDIG cuts one-third of staff in new focus
NYDIG laid off a third of its workforce last month resulting in the loss of about 110 jobs at the bitcoin trading and banking firm.
fintechfutures.com
La Banque Postale automates regulatory reporting with Regnology
Regtech specialist Regnology has been selected by La Banque Postale, France’s postal bank, to automate its reporting processes. Abacus360 Banking, Regnology’s flagship regulatory reporting and management platform, will become La Banque Postale’s single reporting platform for the European and French reporting regimes. The vendor says it was...
fintechfutures.com
Digital receipts start-up Flux closing down
UK-based fintech start-up Flux is closing all operations in the country from tomorrow, 14 October, according to an announcement made on its website. In an email update, Flux informed all its users that from 14 October 2022, they “will no longer be able to receive digital receipts or cashback offers” when shopping at Flux retailers. Additionally, it says customers will not be able to redeem their cashback offers today onwards, even if they have already been activated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: A problem defined is a problem solved – untangling ESG data
When it comes to ESG, taxonomies and the way in which ESG data is provided and accessed is becoming increasingly important as the world collectively tries to tackle a range of social and environmental ills. But whether it is quantitative or qualitative data, and with a range of different taxonomies,...
fintechfutures.com
HSBC turns to Trade Ledger for digital receivables finance capability
HSBC says it has cut the approval process for new receivables finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours thanks to its new technology platform – Digital RF – co-created with Trade Ledger. The bank says customers can now transfer data directly through an...
Column-G7 'recognizing' FX disruption is damp squib :Mike Dolan
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japan's solo battle against an overvalued U.S. dollar may feel a little lonelier after it met G7 finance chiefs in Washington this week - and possible yearend market ructions may see its allies regret that.
fintechfutures.com
Prudential and Google Cloud team for health and financial inclusion in Asia and Africa
Multinational insurance group Prudential has turned to Google Cloud “to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa”. Prudential says it will leverage Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities, infrastructure, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and enhance user engagement of Pulse, Prudential’s health and wealth platform.
fintechfutures.com
MFS Africa implements ThetaRay’s solution to detect financial crimes
MFS Africa, the largest digital payments hub in Africa, has partnered with ThetaRay to deploy its transaction monitoring technology to protect it from financial crimes. ThetaRay will provide MFS Africa its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, Sonar, which includes an artificial intelligence (AI) led anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring and sanctions list screening.
fintechfutures.com
Whitepaper: FedNow is almost here!
As the demand for real-time payments grows, so does the need for financial institutions to offer more robust access to faster and more efficient payments. The Clearing House’s RTP network laid a solid foundation for use cases and connectivity protocols, but some FIs have been waiting for FedNow before deciding how to move forward. FedNow is finally about to launch.
fintechfutures.com
BNP Paribas to provide £200m financing to UK consumer lender Fluro
UK-based consumer lender Fluro (formerly known as Lending Works) has announced a £200 million financing partnership with European banking group BNP Paribas. Established in 2014, the company was acquired by private equity firm Intriva Capital in 2020 and has been freshly rebranded as Fluro. Over the last two years...
fintechfutures.com
Singaporean fintech start-up JiPay shutters
JiPay, a Singapore-based finance app for families and migrant workers, will be winding down operations, according to Dayana Yermolayeva, the start-up’s CEO and founder. In a LinkedIn post, Yermolayeva explains that the start-up did not run out of money, neither did it struggle to grow, claiming remittance volumes and revenue growing 300% month-on-month in August.
Comments / 0