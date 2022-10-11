ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Davis County, UT
Davis County, UT
Farmington, UT
Utah State
KUTV

Report: Woman threatens to stab husband to get his 'other personality' out

SMITHFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A Cache County woman was arrested after she called police to report her husband had hit her, authorities stated. Officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the area of 300 South and 800 East Saturday on the domestic violence call, where the woman told them her husband struck her during a violent, psychotic episode, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
SMITHFIELD, UT
KUTV

18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
HOLLADAY, UT
KUTV

Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Truck pulling utility trailer struck by train in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Deweyville is lucky to walk away without injuries after the truck he was driving was struck by a train this afternoon. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said that the 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pulling a utility trailer behind him when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks near 11800 North and 3400 West in Deweyville.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Woman dead, several displaced after apartment fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
CENTERVILLE, UT

