Read full article on original website
Related
KUTV
Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching women in LDS Institute Building at UVU
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A Provo man was arrested after police say he inappropriately touched multiple women in the Utah Valley Institute of Religion building. David Duran Nava, 23, was booked on one charge of forcible sex abuse into the Utah County Jail. According to a probable cause statement,...
KUTV
Suspect in Salt Lake City shooting arrested on charges of attempted murder
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man in Salt Lake City has been arrested after police said he attempted to shoot and kill a 38-year-old man during an argument over a cigarette. Joseph Marquez, 60, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and unlawful transaction of a firearm by a restricted person.
KUTV
Charges filed against SLC man in possession of several guns inside Sugar House apartment
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man was officially charged Wednesday after a shooting incident in a Sugar House high-rise apartment complex on Sunday. Samuel Hanley, 33, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of firearm possession by a restricted person, and three drug-related charges.
KUTV
Suspect in custody after one hospitalized in stabbing at Pioneer Park
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A suspect has been arrested after one person was hospitalized following a stabbing at Pioneer Park Wednesday afternoon. Police say the incident occurred near 350 South and 300 West in Salt Lake City just after 1 p.m. They said the victim, identified as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Report: Woman threatens to stab husband to get his 'other personality' out
SMITHFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A Cache County woman was arrested after she called police to report her husband had hit her, authorities stated. Officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the area of 300 South and 800 East Saturday on the domestic violence call, where the woman told them her husband struck her during a violent, psychotic episode, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
KUTV
White Supremacist with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Steven Allmark Sanders on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history, dating back to the early 2000’s. Sanders is a documented White Supremacist. The MGU has Sanders listed as a top priority as he is also currently wanted for assaulting his own family member.
KUTV
One suspect arrested, one at large after victim shot in head at Ballpark District motel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another involved in a shooting at a motel in the Ballpark area Tuesday morning. Police said 71-year-old Thomas Leroy Glasker was the suspected getaway driver in the incident who was also...
KUTV
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Driver charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old boy in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Charges were filed against a driver accused of hitting two children in South Jordan in July, killing one of them. The crash happened around noon on July 26 near 11400 South and 2200 West. Officials said the two boys were riding an electric scooter,...
KUTV
Sugar House suspect allegedly in possession of 3 firearms, large amount of ammunition
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man arrested in Sugar House on Sunday was allegedly in possession of three firearms, a large amount of ammunition and hundreds of miscellaneous pills. Samuel Hanley, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on several charges after exhibiting concerning behavior while...
KUTV
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, running into Holladay apartment building
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Police say they attempted to stop a man riding a stolen motorcycle when the man then fled the scene, and ran inside a Holladay apartment building. The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when officers attempted to pull over the man near the Hidden Meadows apartment complex. When he was pulled over, he dropped the kickstand and ran inside a nearby apartment.
KUTV
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Truck pulling utility trailer struck by train in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Deweyville is lucky to walk away without injuries after the truck he was driving was struck by a train this afternoon. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said that the 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pulling a utility trailer behind him when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks near 11800 North and 3400 West in Deweyville.
KUTV
Detectives searching for suspects accused of causing damage with fire extinguishers
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Murray police have asked the public for assistance in identifying several suspects accused of causing property damage while discharging multiple fire extinguishers in a parking garage. They claimed the people in the photos were responsible for property damage to a parking garage. The alleged suspects...
KUTV
Salt Lake City leaders rolling out updated Crime Control Plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake leaders are rolling out the city’s third iteration of its Crime Control Plan. The city and police department shared the first phase of the plan in January 2021 and the second phase in November 2021. The third piece has a major focus on reducing violent crime in the most violent-prone areas of Salt Lake City, taking what Chief Mike Brown and Mayor Erin Mendenhall referred to as a "hotspot policing approach."
KUTV
1 dead, 2 airlifted in head-on collision near south end of Tooele City
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A medical helicopter was dispatched to State Route 36 near Tooele after one person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Tuesday night. Sgt. Cutler with Tooele City Police Department said the crash occurred near the south end of Tooele City...
KUTV
Foster care, adoptive families in Salt Lake, Tooele areas get help with basic supplies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kidz Kubby is a nonprofit that helps adoptive and foster care families in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. They provide clothing, books, bags, and other supplies to kids who were recently adopted or who are entering foster care. "We strive to give these kids...
KUTV
Parents weigh-in on possible permanent closure of West Jordan Elementary School
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Jordan School District Board of Education is studying the potential closure of West Jordan Elementary School at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The 40-year-old building has structural issues that need addressing. “I’m here to just support the elementary school,” said Wendy...
KUTV
Crews to reduce fuel loads near scene of explosive 2021 Parleys Fire
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crews will soon be working near the area of Interstate 80 and Lambs Canyon for a fuels reduction project. “What a fuels reduction treatment is, is to reduce what burns,” said Bekee Hotze, Salt Lake district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. “In the forest, it’s trees. We are reducing the number of trees in the forest today.”
KUTV
Woman dead, several displaced after apartment fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died and several others were displaced after a fire erupted in an apartment complex in Centerville. Crews from the Centerville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Cedar Springs apartments and condos near 88 West 50th Street at 7:45 p.m.
Comments / 0