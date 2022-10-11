Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23
The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Kelly Clarkson Finally Explains Why She Iced Out Simon Cowell Through Her Entire American Idol Run
Kelly Clarkson defended herself after Simon Cowell revealed that the American Idol champ iced him out during her run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After Upcoming Season — Read Statement
The Voice‘s longest-tenured coach is hanging up his revolving chair: Country star Blake Shelton, who has been with the NBC singing competition since its 2011 debut, is leaving the show after the upcoming Season 23. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I...
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Henry Is So Adventurous! See Rare Photos of Their Youngest Child
Motherhood has remained Julia Roberts’ biggest priority since welcoming her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in 2004. The Oscar winner and her husband, Danny Moder, expanded their family in 2007 with the arrival of their youngest son, Henry. The proud parents have shared rare photos of their little one on social media to mark some of his biggest accomplishments over the years.
startattle.com
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Ansley Burns The Voice Audition. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
RELATED PEOPLE
startattle.com
Austin Montgomery, Tanner Fussell The Voice 2022 Battles “Folsom Prison Blues” Johnny Cash, Season 22
Austin Montgomery performs “Folsom Prison Blues” by Johnny Cash, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Battles. Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussell perform Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” during The Voice Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Contestant: Austin Montgomery. Age: 19. Hometown: Hemet, California. Contestant #2:...
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere
On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
What Happened to Blake Shelton’s 8 Winners From ‘The Voice’?
Blake Shelton will leave The Voice as the show's winningest coach, but what has become of each of the eight winners he guided through auditions, battle rounds, knockout rounds and finals?. A few of the Team Blake winners you may have forgotten about from The Voice have continued to crank...
startattle.com
Olivia Mulqueeney The Voice UK 2022 Audition “Good Without” Mimi Webb, Series 11
Olivia Mulqueeney performs “Good Without” by Mimi Webb, The Voice UK 2022 Series 11 Audition. Olivia Mulqueeney performs ‘Good Without’ by Mimi Webb in week 6 of The Voice UK 2022 Blind Auditions! Startattle.com – The Voice UK. Olivia Mulqueeney The Voice UK Audition. Contestant:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
tvinsider.com
‘The Voice’ Battles: 3 Must-See Performances From Night 1 (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 22 has officially entered its Battle Rounds as team members go head-to-head on stage for a shot at the Knockouts. As viewers who tuned into the previous episode saw, the Battles began with Team Blake’s Tanner Fussell and Austin Montgomery, who sang Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” After wowing coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello with their duet, it was up to Blake to select a winner.
startattle.com
Rowan Grace The Voice 2022 Audition “Traitor” Olivia Rodrigo, Season 22
Rowan Grace performs “Traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Rowan Grace performs Olivia Rodrigo’s “traitor” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Rowan Grace The Voice Audition. Contestant: Rowan Grace. Age: 16. Hometown: Rapid City, South Dakota. Coach:...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Blushes When a Contestant Says He's Performing for Her
In her first season on The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello has already seen one contestant take the stage to sing a song by her ex, Shawn Mendes, but on Monday's final night of the season 22 Blind Auditions, the rookie got a song that was just for her!. 22-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Singer 'Should Be In The Finale' After 'Magical' 'The Voice' Audition
"What a magical, beautiful gift you have. Everything that was coming from you just felt so natural."
WGAL
Longtime judge on 'The Voice' exiting after next season
One of the original judges on NBC's "The Voice" has announced that he'll be exiting the show after next season. Blake Shelton made the announcement on his official Twitter page Tuesday. "This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home...
startattle.com
Justin Aaron The Voice 2022 Audition “Glory” Common, John Legend, Season 22
Justin Aaron performs “Glory” by Common, John Legend, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Justin Aaron performs “Glory” by Common and John Legend during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Justin Aaron The Voice Audition. Contestant: Justin Aaron. Age: 34. Hometown: Junction City,...
‘The Voice': Coaches Team Up for Unforgettable Camila Cabello Cover [Watch]
Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.
Comments / 0