abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks add 2026 opponent to football schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecock football squad will host the Towson University Tigers on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, the two schools announced today. The 2026 meeting will be the first on the gridiron between South Carolina and Towson. The Tigers are members of the FCS Colonial Athletic Association. The...
Lexington County Chronicle
Dutch Fork, Lexington, Gilbert and Gray Collegiate Remain Ranked in Poll
Lexington's win over River Bluff has propelled it up in the latest South Carolina High School Football Media rankings. The Wildcats (6-1, 2-0) moved up to fourth in Class 5A, while the loss knocked the Gators out of the rankings. Dutch Fork remains number one and play host to Chapin Oct. 14.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Gray Collegiate Academy’s new athletic complex is nearing completion
Gray Collegiate Academy on Leaphart Road in West Columbia is building a new Football/Soccer stadium. The complex will include a field turf, press box, and lights, according to Todd Helms, Gray’s founder. The full complex consists of a new science wing with six new classrooms with two college-level chemistry...
Where South Carolina's commitments sit in latest Top247
Five of the South Carolina Gamecocks 2023 commitments are listed in the latest Top247 update. Two saw their respective rankings rise. In the prior update, linebacker Grayson Howard (Jacksonville, Fla.) was No. 128 overall. He’s now 110. Defensive end Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) was No. 169. He moved up to 146.
Shane Beamer Addresses Aftermath Of Viral Moment
Head coach Shane Beamer discussed his viral moment, SEC Media Day, and his relationship with Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reviews his post-game dance moves, reveals brief rehearsal
After South Carolina’s 24-14 upset victory at Kentucky last weekend, Gamecocks coach Shame Beamer cranked that Soulja Boy and it became a viral sensation. It turns out the inspiration for those flashy moves to “Turn My Swag On” came from his kids. Beamer revealed to the SEC Network that his kids gave him some creative input about celebration dances if South Carolina pulled off the upset.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina announces nonconference addition to future schedule
South Carolina is adding a non-conference opponent to its 2026 schedule, announcing a game against Towson Tuesday afternoon, the program announced Tuesday. Towson announced the game will take place on Sept. 12, 2026 in addition to 2 other opponents for 3 matchups. The Tigers will also play Maryland and Cincinnati.
Town of Lexington begins tradition of downtown scarecrow contest
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Some visitors for the spooky season are popping up early in one Midlands town. Driving down Main Street in Lexington just got a whole lot "scare"-ier. This is because a brand new tradition involving a whole lot of straw and creativity is underway in Lexington: a downtown scarecrow contest.
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Coat Drive and Recycling Event
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, you can help out with a coat drive. The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is holding the coat drive. It is not limited to just coats, they are also taking blankets, stocking hats, gloves, and other items to help those in need this winter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer picks up national Coach of the Week honor for Week 6
Shane Beamer is being nationally recognized as the top coach for Week 6 of the college football season. Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Monday that the South Carolina head football coach has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff celebrates 69 years with departmental crossfit workout
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott kicked-off his 69 th birthday the same way he. celebrates October 3 every year – with a challenging predawn workout at the Richland. County Sheriff’s Department’s (RCSD) Crossfit Gym in Forest Acres: Not solely, but. with many of his off-duty deputies. The...
thebluestockingpc.org
Teacher of the Year: PC Graduate and Clinton Native Receives Top Honors from Laurens County School District 56
Throughout its 142-year history, Presbyterian College has had a strong reputation of its graduates making an impact in the world through a liberal arts education. Sometimes, that impact can be felt locally. Seven years after graduating from PC, Olivia Gardner (‘15) won the Laurens County School District 56 Teacher of...
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson identifies soldier found dead in barracks
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson officials are releasing the identity of a soldier who recently died on base during basic combat training. Private Danielle Shields was found in her barracks area October 7, 2022 . Official say she was assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. No word on a cause of death has been released but officials and teammates are giving her family their condolences.
Radio Ink
New PD For Cumulus Columbia Stations
Ronnie Ramone is the new Program Director for Adult Contemporary radio station B106.7/WTCB-FM and Classic Hits station 98.5 WOMG-FM in Columbia, SC. He returns to Cumulus from Hall Communications stations in Lancaster/York PA. “I am excited to welcome Ronnie Ramone to our team at Cumulus Columbia,” said Tammy O’Dell, VP/MM....
abccolumbia.com
School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands. Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School. so far...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
coladaily.com
Public works solid waste division to host compost giveaway
The City of Columbia Public Works will host a free compost giveaways for residents and will assist with loading the materials onto trailers, trucks, or whatever residents bring. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at 123 Humane Lane, located near the animal shelter.
