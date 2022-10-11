Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss bringing back homecoming ‘Pomping’ tradition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of homecoming week, Southern Miss is bringing back a Golden Eagle campus tradition for the first time in five years. Eight houses in Greek Life are participating in the “pomping” competition, where members decorate wooden frames with tissue paper. This year’s decorations will be in the theme, “You’re so Golden.”
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel. Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others. Last...
Hattiesburg to host annual day of service Oct. 22
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is encouraging neighbors to sign up for its annual Make a Difference Day on Saturday, October 22. City leaders said participants will work in teams across the city to tackle litter pick-up and beautification efforts in multiple sites. The city has been hosting the annual event since […]
WDAM-TV
USM president learns to pirouette, jeté and arabesque
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The interim president at the University of Southern Mississippi got into the Homecoming spirit Wednesday by taking a dance class at USM. President Joe Paul participated in the introduction to ballet class at the USM Theater and Dance Building. He was invited to take part in all the ballet moves by instructor Jackie Beth Shilcutt.
WDAM-TV
Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need. The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Hattiesburg, Mississippi
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Hattiesburg for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Hattiesburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WDAM-TV
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 10, William Carey University officially welcomed its 10th president, Dr. Ben Burnett, during its inaugural ceremony. Burnett said he was thankful to share this special day with those who mean the most - family, friends, faculty, staff and students. “I get to share it...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood. Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City. Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union. “It means a...
usm.edu
USM Stage to be Named in Honor of Former Director of Bands
Alumni and friends of The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) came together to ensure the inspirational efforts of long-time faculty member Dr. Thomas V. Fraschillo will be recognized with the naming of the Dr. Thomas V. Fraschillo Stage inside the Mannoni Performing Arts Center on USM’s Hattiesburg campus. The...
WDAM-TV
'Move to Learn' gets Hub City students energized
WDAM-TV
Poinsettias on their way to full bloom at Vesely’s Nursery
Sumrall, Miss. (WDAM) - The holiday season is just around the corner, and poinsettias are on their way to full bloom. Right now, at Vesely’s Nursery, the poinsettias are still green. They have been growing since June and will continue to grow until late November, when their leaves turn red.
The Daily South
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Growing up in Laurel, Mississippi, Erin Napier had driven past her dream house countless times, but she’d never actually seen it. The stately, old brick Tudor isn’t visible from the road, so Erin had never realized what was hiding behind the rolling green fields and tall pine trees on a two-lane highway outside town. When her husband, Ben, sent her the listing in the spring of 2021, she couldn’t believe she had missed it all those years. “I was in love immediately—and that scared me to death,” she says. “I thought, ‘We don’t need another house...but maybe we do.’ ”
WDAM-TV
Columbia wrapping up construction on Honey Alley project
WDAM-TV
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
WDAM-TV
Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue awarded $155K FEMA grant
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WDAM-TV
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified. According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.
Hattiesburg bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed. The incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11. Police said they responded after receiving a report that the bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle at 40th Avenue and Hardy Street. According to investigators, a 2016 GMC […]
