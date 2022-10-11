ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How the Latino and Hispanic populations impact the current US economy

By Jessie Cohen
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNHjB_0iTz0Yrc00

The smells from a kitchen can take you to another country. At Denver's Maria Empanada, owner Lorena Cantarovici, says she feels that every day walking into her restaurants.

"You're being transported to another part of the world, in this case, South America," Cantarovici said. "My grandmother, my mother, cooking together, a Sunday afternoon doing all the processes of an empanada together."

When she hears it from a customer, she can directly see the impact that restaurants like hers can have.

"And when they do the bite, and you can see that kind of validation...and they tell me thank you, this is exactly how my grandmother used to make it," Cantarovici said. "And when that happens, oh my gosh. It is kind of an explosion of feelings in my body."

Originally from Argentina, Cantarovici came to the U.S. with an American dream.

"I came to this country with $300 in my pocket and a backpack and nothing of English," Cantarovici said.

She found the restaurant industry, like so many others who immigrate to the U.S. It's actually the most common industry in the country for Hispanic women.

"It's kind of the first step for a lot of people. The point is once you are in the restaurant industry, many like I did, you fall in love," Cantarovici said.

The word unstoppable is one she uses often. It's what she held onto to go from an employee to an owner.

"As an immigrant, I take this as an ambassador of my country. I need to make something good," Cantarovici said.

In 2030, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects primary Spanish speakers to account for 1 out of every five workers in the labor force, and currently, Hispanic Americans continue to fill crucial workforce gaps, critical to the U.S. economy. As their populations grow, so will their attribution to the country's economic growth.

For men, the most common industry is construction, and Jesus Dominguez climbed his way up.

"A lot of the people that come over to the United States, you're here by yourself. So when you have a community of Hispanics that have your back and are willing to help you out, it's like a family away from your family," Dominguez said. "I really see it when I'm out here working how big of a community we are. I was born in Chihuahua Mexico and we migrated here to the United States when I was eight years old."

He started working in the industry when he was just 17 years old doing drywall.

"I became a citizen, and I was able to have a better opportunity of working," Dominguez said. "I started out as an apprentice, so I started out all the way at the bottom, I went through my four years of my apprenticeship program. I became a journeyman, then I became a crew leader, and recently I've been promoted to field manager."

Dominguez wants other Hispanic and Latino people to see that growth is possible.

"I feel like I want to teach somebody else how to do that. I want other people to grow as well," Dominguez said.

While the industry may have been a safety net for so many coming to this country, there is leadership opportunity beyond the entry-level job.

"Don't give up and take advantage of every opportunity that's out there. You never know which of those opportunities is going to lead to something better," Dominguez said.

It's a two-way street; their personal success, they say, is also amplifying the American economy.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Gen Z is driving most workplace trends. But there’s a good reason we should be listening to millennials and boomers instead

When it comes to changing the way Americans work, size matters: the scale of the company, the breadth of a trend, and even the magnitude of a generation. Typically, it’s been generations like the baby boomers (ages 58 to 76) and millennials (ages 26 to 41) who have introduced new ideas and protocol updates to the workforce. Millennials, who overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in July 2019, are credited with normalizing job hopping and the gig economy, putting a greater emphasis on work-life balance, and forcing more technological adoption in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
960 The Ref

Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 8.7%

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 8.7% beginning in 2023, amounting to the largest increase in more than four decades, officials with the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. The cost-of-living adjustment will see payments to the about 70 million Americans who receive Social Security and...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Saudi Arabia dismisses US criticism of oil production cut

Saudi Arabia has dismissed criticism from the U.S. over the kingdom’s decision with OPEC+ to cut oil production. In a statement on Thursday attributed to the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry, an official said that the decision to cut oil production was solely based on “economic considerations” and that all members of the OPEC+ coalition unanimously agreed to the decision.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#U S Economy#Hispanics#Racism#Latino#American
CBS LA

Biden to tour LA Metro subway construction, discuss infrastructure investments

President Joe Biden is set to visit Thursday a Metro subway construction site in Los Angeles and tout federal funding and investments aimed at boosting the nation's infrastructure.According to the White House, the president will get a look at work being done to extend the Metro D (Purple) Line into Brentwood. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One Wednesday that mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, will be among those joining Biden at the event."Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we have made historic infrastructure investments in public transit projects like L.A.'s Purple Line,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Argentina
The Associated Press

ACLIV Obtains U.S. EPA Approval

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- ACLIV, a Korean biotech company (Managing director: Stewart Kim, http://acliv.net ) has obtained EPA approval. Its EPA registration number is 102332. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005434/en/ ACLIV is now officially allowed to offer its antibacterial and antiviral products to the U.S. market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law — an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. “This is the first time we’ve tried this in 50 years on this level,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator and the former mayor of New Orleans. “We’re going to really push hard to make it go faster and try to do it better, and try to get at least all the federal agencies focused on accelerating the pace of design, construction, permitting.” The summit began Thursday morning and comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages are threatening to delay many projects. At stake is a legacy-making investment championed by President Joe Biden, who has said that it’s the largest set of public works projects since the Interstate Highway System began in the 1950s during Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency. Going into midterm elections this year, Biden has repeatedly told voters that the government can deliver results with Democrats and Republicans working together.
POTUS
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy