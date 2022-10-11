Witness of Las Vegas Strip stabbing saw chaos unfold before her eyes

October 6 — a day that Jennifer Martin says changed her life forever.

That Thursday morning was one of the most terrifying for those who witnessed the mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that wounded eight people. Jennifer Martin was on her way to work, going down the escalators in front of the Wynn when she says she saw the first stabbing take place.

She says it was something she wishes no one would experience

"I saw him take the knife out of his backpack and just raise his hand up and start stabbing," Martin said. "It's scary to see a knife actually go into a human body; you only see these kinds of things in movies."

Martin recalls coming down the escalator after parking at Fashion Show Mall when suddenly a scene of deadly chaos played out before her eyes.

"I looked down [and] saw the showgirl on the floor — completely in a pool of blood," Martin said. "Somebody yelled 'There [are] more!' as he was running down the street."

When Martin looked to where the man was yelling, she was horrified to find several more bodies laying along the strip.

Because of her proximity to the scene, Martin became a key witness to the mass stabbing that left two dead and six hospitalized. Though the attack only lasted a couple of minutes, Martin says she was left at a loss for words for a long time and simply felt trapped.

"He was 10 feet away from me, so I was the next victim...” Martin said. "If I had come down that escalator, I was the next one closest to him."

Martin says, at that moment, her life flashed before her eyes. When she got to the bottom, she turned around and ran back up, screaming at others to run for their lives.

A day later, the images of the stabbed showgirls are memories that still haunted her. Memories that she says will always haunt her.

"I can't imagine the pain. She was in laying on Las Vegas Boulevard, bleeding to death," Martin said. “It just keeps flashing in front of my eyes — the knife coming out, the stabbing, the blood, the people on the strip. It's something you never think you're going to see, especially at 11:40 on a Thursday morning.”