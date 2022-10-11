ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Fortune

Gen Z is driving most workplace trends. But there’s a good reason we should be listening to millennials and boomers instead

When it comes to changing the way Americans work, size matters: the scale of the company, the breadth of a trend, and even the magnitude of a generation. Typically, it’s been generations like the baby boomers (ages 58 to 76) and millennials (ages 26 to 41) who have introduced new ideas and protocol updates to the workforce. Millennials, who overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in July 2019, are credited with normalizing job hopping and the gig economy, putting a greater emphasis on work-life balance, and forcing more technological adoption in the workplace.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Associated Press

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration. The boost in benefits. the biggest in 40 years, will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.
BUSINESS
The Hill

For Gen Z, 30 years is far too late for an end to hunger

During a recent interview with one of us, Blake Turpin, a recent college graduate and member of Generation Z, said coming from a low-income background helps him know how to stretch his dollars a little further, but purchasing food “requires taking shortcuts.”. “I have access to food, but it’s...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
The Hill

Saudi Arabia dismisses US criticism of oil production cut

Saudi Arabia has dismissed criticism from the U.S. over the kingdom’s decision with OPEC+ to cut oil production. In a statement on Thursday attributed to the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry, an official said that the decision to cut oil production was solely based on “economic considerations” and that all members of the OPEC+ coalition unanimously agreed to the decision.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

ACLIV Obtains U.S. EPA Approval

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- ACLIV, a Korean biotech company (Managing director: Stewart Kim, http://acliv.net ) has obtained EPA approval. Its EPA registration number is 102332. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005434/en/ ACLIV is now officially allowed to offer its antibacterial and antiviral products to the U.S. market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Americans#U S Economy#Hispanics#Racism#Latino#American
The Associated Press

White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law — an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. “This is the first time we’ve tried this in 50 years on this level,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator and the former mayor of New Orleans. “We’re going to really push hard to make it go faster and try to do it better, and try to get at least all the federal agencies focused on accelerating the pace of design, construction, permitting.” The summit began Thursday morning and comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages are threatening to delay many projects. At stake is a legacy-making investment championed by President Joe Biden, who has said that it’s the largest set of public works projects since the Interstate Highway System began in the 1950s during Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency. Going into midterm elections this year, Biden has repeatedly told voters that the government can deliver results with Democrats and Republicans working together.
POTUS
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

What you need to know: A preview of the student loan forgiveness application is out

On Tuesday, the White House released a preview of the application form for those seeking to apply for the Biden administration’s one-time debt cancellation.  President Joe Biden announced in August an effort to administer student loan debt relief for low to middle-income borrowers through plans to provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Argentina
qhubonews.com

A Critical Overview of CDC & Other Health Organizations on the Covid Shot Campaign for Children of Latinx Households

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in the world, yet some more than others suffered more from this worldwide issue. In this case my focus is on the communications efforts from the CDC & other organizations to provide resources to Latinx families and their children focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine. My critical overview will be based on the information available and my experience as a Latinx man who lived through the pandemic and was involved in health communications campaigns through my own company, Q Hubo News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high

The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
EDUCATION
wonkhe.com

The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration

The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
IMMIGRATION
Essence

Future Black Millionaires

At the recent ESSENCE Festival of Culture, SheaMoisture took to the stage with their partner, the New Voices Foundation, to empower Black entrepreneurs and reveal three Black-owned businesses whose lives changed in an instant. Launched in 2021, the fund is part of SheaMoisture’s longstanding commitment to reinvesting in the Black...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy