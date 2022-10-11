Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
COVID tax fraud: California man sentenced to 10 years for multimillion-dollar schemes
A California man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for multimillion-dollar schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program and the Internal Revenue Service.
Gen Z is driving most workplace trends. But there’s a good reason we should be listening to millennials and boomers instead
When it comes to changing the way Americans work, size matters: the scale of the company, the breadth of a trend, and even the magnitude of a generation. Typically, it’s been generations like the baby boomers (ages 58 to 76) and millennials (ages 26 to 41) who have introduced new ideas and protocol updates to the workforce. Millennials, who overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in July 2019, are credited with normalizing job hopping and the gig economy, putting a greater emphasis on work-life balance, and forcing more technological adoption in the workplace.
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, according to estimates released Thursday by the Social Security Administration. The boost in benefits. the biggest in 40 years, will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.
For Gen Z, 30 years is far too late for an end to hunger
During a recent interview with one of us, Blake Turpin, a recent college graduate and member of Generation Z, said coming from a low-income background helps him know how to stretch his dollars a little further, but purchasing food “requires taking shortcuts.”. “I have access to food, but it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saudi Arabia dismisses US criticism of oil production cut
Saudi Arabia has dismissed criticism from the U.S. over the kingdom’s decision with OPEC+ to cut oil production. In a statement on Thursday attributed to the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry, an official said that the decision to cut oil production was solely based on “economic considerations” and that all members of the OPEC+ coalition unanimously agreed to the decision.
U.S. inflation pressures further intensified in September
Thursday’s report represents the final U.S. inflation figures before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Phys.org
COVID-19 pandemic hurt academic experience for African international students, study finds
While the lives of many college students throughout the United States were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study from the University of Missouri found that international college students from Africa were among the most impacted academically. The pandemic severely interfered with their non-immigrant status, as travel limitations, restrictive...
ACLIV Obtains U.S. EPA Approval
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- ACLIV, a Korean biotech company (Managing director: Stewart Kim, http://acliv.net ) has obtained EPA approval. Its EPA registration number is 102332. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005434/en/ ACLIV is now officially allowed to offer its antibacterial and antiviral products to the U.S. market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calbizjournal.com
World’s Great Mathematicians On Decades of Abysmal Math Results in U.S. Schools
Californians have witnessed many foundational pillars of society come under siege by fringe activism. They shouldn’t be too surprised that now even eternal, ubiquitous, infinite, and perfect mathematics is the next target in the crosshairs. It’s only the chic excuses for decades of abysmal math results in U.S. schools...
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law — an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. “This is the first time we’ve tried this in 50 years on this level,” said Mitch Landrieu, the White House’s infrastructure coordinator and the former mayor of New Orleans. “We’re going to really push hard to make it go faster and try to do it better, and try to get at least all the federal agencies focused on accelerating the pace of design, construction, permitting.” The summit began Thursday morning and comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages are threatening to delay many projects. At stake is a legacy-making investment championed by President Joe Biden, who has said that it’s the largest set of public works projects since the Interstate Highway System began in the 1950s during Dwight Eisenhower’s presidency. Going into midterm elections this year, Biden has repeatedly told voters that the government can deliver results with Democrats and Republicans working together.
ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years
The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday.
What you need to know: A preview of the student loan forgiveness application is out
On Tuesday, the White House released a preview of the application form for those seeking to apply for the Biden administration’s one-time debt cancellation. President Joe Biden announced in August an effort to administer student loan debt relief for low to middle-income borrowers through plans to provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Howard University Students Selected as Fulbright Scholars
Three Howard University students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars.
qhubonews.com
A Critical Overview of CDC & Other Health Organizations on the Covid Shot Campaign for Children of Latinx Households
The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in the world, yet some more than others suffered more from this worldwide issue. In this case my focus is on the communications efforts from the CDC & other organizations to provide resources to Latinx families and their children focusing on the COVID-19 vaccine. My critical overview will be based on the information available and my experience as a Latinx man who lived through the pandemic and was involved in health communications campaigns through my own company, Q Hubo News.
Latino enrollment in four-year schools reaches all time high
The Pew Research Center determined that the total number of Latinos enrolled in a four-year college or university reached an all-time high in 2020. Latino enrollment in higher education has steadily gone up over the last two decades, in part to their growth as a share of the U.S. population.
wonkhe.com
The home secretary is wrong to target international student immigration
The new home secretary has suggested that the government should reconsider its approach to welcoming international students. Framed as fulfilling the government’s Brexit pledge to lower total immigration to the tens of thousands, Suella Braverman said at conference last week that the country should take “a more discerning, smart approach to the number of student visas” issued.
Essence
Future Black Millionaires
At the recent ESSENCE Festival of Culture, SheaMoisture took to the stage with their partner, the New Voices Foundation, to empower Black entrepreneurs and reveal three Black-owned businesses whose lives changed in an instant. Launched in 2021, the fund is part of SheaMoisture’s longstanding commitment to reinvesting in the Black...
Comments / 0