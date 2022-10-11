Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
markerzone.com
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Jets Sending Ville Heinola to the AHL is a Mistake
The Winnipeg Jets have begun finalizing their opening night roster. The roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday, and they will get in a few skates before their opening game on Friday against the New York Rangers. One decision they made on Monday was to send Ville Heinola down...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD THROWS HUGE REVERSE HIT, WHAT CAN'T THIS KID DO? (VIDEO)
Connor Bedard is the next great one, that is pretty much a certainty to this point. Bedard has torn up the WHL, scoring at rates only touched by names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Crosby, McDavid, etc. and proved that he can do it against older competition when he torched the most recent World Junior championship.
overtimeheroics.net
Crucial Final Decisions Made in Detroit Red Wings Roster to Start the Season
Half of the Detroit Red Wings “basketball team” has made the opening night roster ahead of their first regular season game on Friday night. This is despite there being a logjam at forward position in the Red Wings organization. Elmer Söderblom will be on the Red Wings’ roster when they face the Montreal Canadiens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT
The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE
The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maxim
The Colorado Avalanche’s Top 2022 Stanley Cup Moments
The NHL has returned for another season, and MaximBet rounded up the best moments from the reigning champs’ crazy run for the Stanley Cup. Hockey fans, rejoice! The NHL season slid back into our lives this week, and the Colorado Avalanche are ready proudly hoist their Stanley Cup banner at home before the puck drops in their first game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks.
markerzone.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN NIC HAGUE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL
After holding out and not joining the team for training camp, restricted free agent defenceman Nic Hague has agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $6,882,450 ($2,294,150 AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights. While in his hold out, Hague returned home and was skating with the Ontario Hockey League's...
markerzone.com
ANTON STRALMAN TURNS PTO WITH BRUINS INTO CONTRACT
The Boston Bruins are signing defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, worth $1 million, the highest yet for a professional tryout, per Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins' injuries have piled up to start the season, and they will need every quality contributor they can get. Stralman ought to provide decent coverage while Matt Grzelyck and Charlie McAvoy rest their ailments.
markerzone.com
CAREY PRICE RECEIVES MASSIVE OVATION DURING MONTREAL'S SEASON OPENING CEREMONY
Carey Price's career is in constant doubt, but his iconic career with the Montréal Canadiens has emblazoned him in the city's lore forever. Regardless how many more games Price can muster, he has paid his toll in order to be one of the city's greats. When he was introduced...
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
markerzone.com
WORLD JUNIOR GOLDEN-GOAL SCORER KENT JOHNSON SENT DOWN BY BLUE JACKETS
The Blue Jackets have sent forward Kent Johnson to the AHL, per a club release:. This move might be a surprise, but not when you factor in that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is sick so Columbus had to call up a goalie. To have their roster compliant, Johnson had to go down in a purely paper-move.
The Hockey Writers
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN DISRESPECTS THE REIGNING CONN SMYTHE TROPHY WINNER WITH LATEST SLIP-UP
Gary Bettman is not the most well-liked figure in sports, this is known. He is known as a shrewd negotiator as well as an expert diplomat with a keen legal mind. Depending on who you ask, Bettman could be considered anti-player, based off of his past misgivings, nonchalance toward head injuries, lockouts, etc, etc.
Comments / 0