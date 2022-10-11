ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Inmate escapes on work release in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old who was convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required yesterday. Brent Lee Robinson was admitted to the work release facility on August 11th, 2022. He is 6′3″ and weighs 201 pounds.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Teen stabbed outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School, police say

A 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy with a knife outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School, according to Vinton police. Authorities say the two teens are actually both students from Center Point-Urbana and were taking Monday night's driver's education class which was being held at the school. The stabbed was reported at...
VINTON, IA
KCRG.com

Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Falls, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man charged with weapons possession

A Cedar Rapids man who was allegedly under the influence was arrested after it was discovered he was carrying a loaded pistol. At around 1:15 Sunday morning, 22-year-old Justin Johnson of Johnson Avenue Northwest was allegedly seen in the alleyway near the Sports Column on South Dubuque Street removing a pistol from his waistband. He saw officers as he was doing so, and quickly put the pistol back in his waistband. An officer attempted contact, but Johnson reportedly fled.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman pleads not guilty to meth crime

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is pleading not guilty to dealing meth. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation near Osage on June 15. Law enforcement says a drug detection K9 was brought to the scene and indicated there was a controlled substance on the passenger side of the vehicle.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Scam artist targets local Cedar Rapids churches

A well-known scam artist is back at it again says Cedar Rapids police investigators. This time, his target is local churches and charitable organizations. Police ask anyone who has seen this man to call them immediately. The suspect is approaching local churches asking for help to be reunited with his...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Reckless Driving#Iowa State Patrol#Cfpd#University Ave#Theft Of A Motor Vehicle
Western Iowa Today

Man Critical After Cedar Rapids Shooting

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A man’s in critical, but stable condition after being shot in Cedar Rapids. Police say the man was shot in the chest around 4 p.m. yesterday in the 22-hundred block of C Street SW. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cedar Rapids Police.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after police say he was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, located in the 2200 block of C Street SW, just after 4 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen found with Gun and Drugs

A Waterloo teen was found with a gun and drugs after running from a traffic stop on Thursday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police pulled over a vehicle in the area of East Fourth and Oliver Streets around 8:50 Thursday morning. The passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran off. The 16 year old boy was located a short distance away. Police found a 9mm pistol and marijuana on him. He was charged with Carrying Weapons and Interference While Armed.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

North Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Female Victim

A north Iowa man arrested for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman this past summer has agreed to a plea deal. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62-year-old Rodney McCarty of Floyd after a series of incidents on July 26th. McCarty was accused of breaking into a woman’s home and holding her captive for about two hours. Investigators say the victim was raped and beaten before she eventually escaped when a friend arrived at her home.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw

Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
DE SOTO, IA
KCRG.com

Court finds murder suspect Arthur Flowers incompetent to stand trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 11th, a judge ruled that a Cedar Rapids man charged with murder undergo psychiatric treatment in an effort to restore his competency. Arthur Flowers is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Emily Leonard. Flowers sought to represent himself in court after not trusting his own attornies.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy