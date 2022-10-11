Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT
The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
Former UCLA coach Amanda Cromwell banned from NWSL following abuse investigation
Amanda Cromwell, a former UCLA coach, was banned from coaching in the NWSL after an investigation into abusive treatment of Orlando Pride players.
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
markerzone.com
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
markerzone.com
PHIL KESSEL TWO-HANDS KEMPE IN THE FACE, EARNS PENALTY (VIDEO)
You won't find a bigger Phil Kessel guy than me, you just won't. But you can't do that, Phil, I don't care how many games in a row you've played. Los Angeles would fail to score on the ensuing powerplay but would convert the opening goal when Gabe Vilardi — who scored five goals in ‘21-22 — picked Logan Thompson for the 1-0 lead.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
Yardbarker
Jets Sending Ville Heinola to the AHL is a Mistake
The Winnipeg Jets have begun finalizing their opening night roster. The roster will need to be finalized on Tuesday, and they will get in a few skates before their opening game on Friday against the New York Rangers. One decision they made on Monday was to send Ville Heinola down...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD THROWS HUGE REVERSE HIT, WHAT CAN'T THIS KID DO? (VIDEO)
Connor Bedard is the next great one, that is pretty much a certainty to this point. Bedard has torn up the WHL, scoring at rates only touched by names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Crosby, McDavid, etc. and proved that he can do it against older competition when he torched the most recent World Junior championship.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
markerzone.com
PATRIK LAINE LEAVES SEASON OPENER AFTER ARM HYPEREXTENDS (VIDEO)
Patrik Laine left the Blue Jackets' game against the Carolina Hurricanes and will not return, per a team release. According to one source, the Finnish sniper is currently undergoing X-Rays to assess the damage following an awkward collision. Hopefully for Columbus, Laine's issue is completely unserious. They can hardly afford...
markerzone.com
ANTON STRALMAN TURNS PTO WITH BRUINS INTO CONTRACT
The Boston Bruins are signing defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal, worth $1 million, the highest yet for a professional tryout, per Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins' injuries have piled up to start the season, and they will need every quality contributor they can get. Stralman ought to provide decent coverage while Matt Grzelyck and Charlie McAvoy rest their ailments.
markerzone.com
WORLD JUNIOR GOLDEN-GOAL SCORER KENT JOHNSON SENT DOWN BY BLUE JACKETS
The Blue Jackets have sent forward Kent Johnson to the AHL, per a club release:. This move might be a surprise, but not when you factor in that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is sick so Columbus had to call up a goalie. To have their roster compliant, Johnson had to go down in a purely paper-move.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE CLAIM FORMER GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM ARIZONA
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Colorado Avalanche have claimed former netminder Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes. Johansson, 27, was placed on waivers on September 30th by the Avalanche after signing a one-year deal with them during the summer. He was then claimed by the Arizona Coyotes the next day.
markerzone.com
BRAD LAMBERT SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH JETS
The Winnipeg Jets announced that first-round pick Brad Lambert signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday. A former top-five prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert dropped all the way to 30th overall. He didn't make the opening night roster, but it is likely that he can establish himself as an everyday NHLer one day. As for the time being, Lambert will be looking to develop in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.
Yardbarker
Canucks players meet Ryp the puppy before taking off for Edmonton
The Vancouver Canucks got to meet their newest teammate on the airport tarmac on Tuesday before jetting off to Edmonton for the season opener. Last week, the Canucks introduced Ryp, their team puppy for the 2022–23 season. The Canucks will help raise and train Ryp, named after the late Rick Rypien, as part of a partnership with BC Guide Dogs.
Yardbarker
McDavid Scores Hat Trick, Campbell Big Star as Oilers Win Opener
In Game 1 of the season for the Edmonton Oilers, the club rallied from 3-0 down and scored five unanswered goals in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Goaltender Jack Campbell found his rhythm in the second period and made several key stops when Edmonton was looking for a spark that would kickstart their offense.
markerzone.com
GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN NIC HAGUE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL
After holding out and not joining the team for training camp, restricted free agent defenceman Nic Hague has agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $6,882,450 ($2,294,150 AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights. While in his hold out, Hague returned home and was skating with the Ontario Hockey League's...
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE
The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
Eleven former Portland Winterhawks open season in NHL
Oliver Bjorkstrand now with Seattle Kraken, three ex-Winterhawks with Nashville Predators.Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken open their 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7 p.m., ROOT). Bjorkstrand, who came to Seattle in an offseason trade from Columbus, is one of 11 former Portland Winterhawks on NHL opening-day rosters. Bjorkstrand played in Portland from 2012-15, helping the Hawks win the 2013 Western Hockey League championship. He is coming off career highs of 28 goals and 29 assists in 80 games last season for the Blue Jackets. The most experienced former Winterhawks in the NHL are Ryan...
