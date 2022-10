DENVER – The student became the master Monday at Ball Arena. With the game tied in the final minute, Ish Smith walked his man down before hitting a pull-up jumper from 20 feet that gave the Nuggets a 107-105 win, their first of the preseason, over the Suns. It’s a move learned from Suns guard Chris Paul who used to come back to Wake Forest, where Smith and Paul both played in college, and use the move against the younger guard.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO