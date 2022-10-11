Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN
So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
NHL Season Kicks Off With Bizarrely Comical Referee Monologue
There’s nothing like a puck drop before a big game, but opening night of the 2022-23 NHL season brought the cringe to extreme levels. Of course, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn’t struggle in that department, but the last thing you want from an exciting sport like hockey is to be seen as corny.
markerzone.com
DEREK STEPAN EARNS NEW DEAL WITH CAROLINA HURRICANES
Derek Stepan certainly made the most of his professional tryout with the Carolina Hurricanes. After scoring 3 goals and 4 points in three preseason games with the Canes, GM Don Waddell has announced the signing of Stepan to a contract for the 2022-23 season. "Having Derek in Carolina last season,...
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD THROWS HUGE REVERSE HIT, WHAT CAN'T THIS KID DO? (VIDEO)
Connor Bedard is the next great one, that is pretty much a certainty to this point. Bedard has torn up the WHL, scoring at rates only touched by names like Gretzky, Lemieux, Crosby, McDavid, etc. and proved that he can do it against older competition when he torched the most recent World Junior championship.
markerzone.com
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO
Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
markerzone.com
CAM NEELY IS SICK AND TIRED OF HEARING ABOUT THE 2015 DRAFT
The 2015 Draft in Florida was historic for a bevy of reasons; Connor McDavid was selected first overall, the top prospects took a trip through the Florida Everglades, and Boston Bruins' GM Don Sweeney three straight first-round picks and did not select Mat Barzal, Kyle Connor, Thomas Chabot, or several others.
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Check it out: Colorado Avalanche get Stanley Cup rings
DENVER (KDVR) — The NHL season may have already started but the Stanley Cup celebration isn’t over just yet and the Colorado Avalanche have the bling to prove it. To commemorate the Avs third Stanley Cup championship, the team partnered with Jostens to design a unique ring for staff and players. It’s set in 14-carat […]
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
markerzone.com
PHIL KESSEL TWO-HANDS KEMPE IN THE FACE, EARNS PENALTY (VIDEO)
You won't find a bigger Phil Kessel guy than me, you just won't. But you can't do that, Phil, I don't care how many games in a row you've played. Los Angeles would fail to score on the ensuing powerplay but would convert the opening goal when Gabe Vilardi — who scored five goals in ‘21-22 — picked Logan Thompson for the 1-0 lead.
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver
The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
markerzone.com
PATRIK LAINE LEAVES SEASON OPENER AFTER ARM HYPEREXTENDS (VIDEO)
Patrik Laine left the Blue Jackets' game against the Carolina Hurricanes and will not return, per a team release. According to one source, the Finnish sniper is currently undergoing X-Rays to assess the damage following an awkward collision. Hopefully for Columbus, Laine's issue is completely unserious. They can hardly afford...
markerzone.com
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT
The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
markerzone.com
MORE DETAILS SURFACE IN THE ARREST OF TRAINER EMPLOYED BY OILERS' AFFILIATE
On Sunday, it was reported that Chad Drown, a trainer with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, had been fired after being charged for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. Since the firing, more has been learned about the situation. According to Fox Sports reporter A.J....
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
markerzone.com
CAPITALS ANNOUNCE CARL HAGELIN WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING SURGERY
The Washington Capitals will be without the services of forward Carl Hagelin for the unforeseeable future. On Tuesday, the team announced that Hagelin underwent surgery to fix a chronic hip issue and that he is deemed out indefinitely. "Caps forward Carl Hagelin underwent an arthroscopic surgical procedure to address his...
markerzone.com
BAUER PAUSING ROLE AS HOCKEY CANADA'S EQUIPMENT PROVIDER
Hockey Canada continues to lose support from its biggest providers, as now Bauer Hockey has paused their support for the scandal-plagued organization. Early Tuesday morning, Bauer announced that they were pausing a multi-million dollar commitment as the official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams. Bauer said that the organization...
markerzone.com
MATT BARTKOWSKI RELEASED FROM PTO
The New York Rangers have released defenseman Matt Bartkowski from his professional tryout agreement. Bartkowski, 34, has played 256 NHL games and managed just 48 points as a defensive-defenseman. His playing peak came during his time with the Boston Bruins following the club's 2011 Stanley Cup championship, and he would never fully settle in anywhere once he left the organization in 2015.
markerzone.com
MIKA ZIBANEJAD SCORES GOAL OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE ON OPENING NIGHT (VIDEO)
Mika Zibanejad is becoming one of the deadliest players in the NHL shorthanded. He made the Bolts pay with an absolute pearl that even Andrei Vasilevskiy was helpless to stop.
