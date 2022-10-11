ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES

No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CZECH REPUBLIC BANS NHL FROM FUTURE EVENTS UNLESS GARY BETTMAN AND CO. RESIGN

So Dominik Hasek has been incredibly outspoken over the whole ~Russia~ situation, right? Recently, the Hockey Hall of Famer took his stance to a new level, warning the NHL not to bring any Russian or Belorussian players to the Czech Republic. The NHL went ahead as planned, and basically called...
PHIL KESSEL TWO-HANDS KEMPE IN THE FACE, EARNS PENALTY (VIDEO)

You won't find a bigger Phil Kessel guy than me, you just won't. But you can't do that, Phil, I don't care how many games in a row you've played. Los Angeles would fail to score on the ensuing powerplay but would convert the opening goal when Gabe Vilardi — who scored five goals in ‘21-22 — picked Logan Thompson for the 1-0 lead.
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'

Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
DENVER, CO
OILERS RELEASE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN FROM HIS PTO

Ahead of the NHL's roster submission deadline at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers have decided to release veteran defenceman Jason Demers from his professional try-out contract, making him an unrestricted free agent once again. Demers, 34, appeared in four games during the pre-season with the Oilers and...
THE NHL'S VIRTUAL BOARD ADS HAVE SOME MAJOR KINKS TO WORK OUT

The 2022-23 NHL season is underway, everyone is excited about it, and nothing can ruin it. Not even the NHL's terrible virtual ads could ruin this day. But they did come close... I'm sure they will figure it out -- well, like 65% sure -- and my concerns are overplayed....
DEREK STEPAN EARNS NEW DEAL WITH CAROLINA HURRICANES

Derek Stepan certainly made the most of his professional tryout with the Carolina Hurricanes. After scoring 3 goals and 4 points in three preseason games with the Canes, GM Don Waddell has announced the signing of Stepan to a contract for the 2022-23 season. "Having Derek in Carolina last season,...
RALEIGH, NC
KEEFE CALLS OUT HIS TEAM AFTER OPENING NIGHT LOSS

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered the 2022-23 season with sky high expectations, making their opening night loss to the Montreal Canadiens a very frustrating one. Not much went right for the Leafs in this one, who were horrid defensively and didn't get a great effort in goal from Matt Murray. It appears that head coach Sheldon Keefe has a similar assessment, as he let it be known he was not at all happy with his team when speaking with media postgame.
Yardbarker

McDavid Scores Hat Trick, Campbell Big Star as Oilers Win Opener

In Game 1 of the season for the Edmonton Oilers, the club rallied from 3-0 down and scored five unanswered goals in a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Goaltender Jack Campbell found his rhythm in the second period and made several key stops when Edmonton was looking for a spark that would kickstart their offense.
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE

The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
CHICAGO, IL
GOLDEN KNIGHTS SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN NIC HAGUE TO MULTI-YEAR DEAL

After holding out and not joining the team for training camp, restricted free agent defenceman Nic Hague has agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $6,882,450 ($2,294,150 AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights. While in his hold out, Hague returned home and was skating with the Ontario Hockey League's...
PATRIK LAINE LEAVES SEASON OPENER AFTER ARM HYPEREXTENDS (VIDEO)

Patrik Laine left the Blue Jackets' game against the Carolina Hurricanes and will not return, per a team release. According to one source, the Finnish sniper is currently undergoing X-Rays to assess the damage following an awkward collision. Hopefully for Columbus, Laine's issue is completely unserious. They can hardly afford...
COLUMBUS, OH
SHARKS SEND PAIR OF TOP PROSPECTS DOWN TO AHL

The San Jose Sharks appear committed to their veteran bottom six, as two of their top prospects were sent down on Sunday. Forwards Thomas Bordeleau and William Eklund were sent down to the San Jose Barracuda, even after impressing during the preseason. Bordeleau and Eklund both had solid auditions last...
SAN JOSE, CA
ANDY GREENE SIGNS ONE-DAY CONTRACT, RETIRES A DEVIL

Andy Greene signed a one-day contract with the New Jersey Devils, with whom Greene played the first 14 years of his 17-year NHL career:. Greene, 39, signed as a free agent out of the Miami University-Ohio and would suit up for 923 games as a Devil; 364 games as captain.
NEWARK, NJ
CALE MAKAR CLOSING IN ON ALL-TIME RECORD FOR DEFENSEMEN

It is no secret just how great Cale Makar is. Somehow drafted fourth-overall in 2017, Makar's career trajectory has him on pace to win like a hundred Stanley Cups, Conn Smythes, Norris Trophies and whatever else gets caught in the gravity well. The guy is simply sensational. Wayne Gretzky dubbed...
JONAS JOHANSSON'S SECOND TRIP HIGHTLIGHTS OCTOBER 11TH WAIVER WIRE

The NHL is officially back in action tonight and the final waivers list before the start of the season has been released. Teams had to submit their final, season-ready rosters yesterday, which means the last set of players on the wire have one more chance to crack an NHL roster if they are claimed.
BRAD LAMBERT SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH JETS

The Winnipeg Jets announced that first-round pick Brad Lambert signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday. A former top-five prospect in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lambert dropped all the way to 30th overall. He didn't make the opening night roster, but it is likely that he can establish himself as an everyday NHLer one day. As for the time being, Lambert will be looking to develop in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose.
WORLD JUNIOR GOLDEN-GOAL SCORER KENT JOHNSON SENT DOWN BY BLUE JACKETS

The Blue Jackets have sent forward Kent Johnson to the AHL, per a club release:. This move might be a surprise, but not when you factor in that goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is sick so Columbus had to call up a goalie. To have their roster compliant, Johnson had to go down in a purely paper-move.
COLUMBUS, OH

