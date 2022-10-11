Read full article on original website
2022 Postseason Volleyball Pairings Announced for Area Teams
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in West Des Moines released postseason pairings and assignments for the 2022 volleyball postseason on Friday afternoon. All 5 KQ-area teams learned their postseason destinations and brackets, with an eastern-theme for all of the area programs. Webster City Lynx. Webster City was assigned...
Another business plans to join Des Moines’ golf entertainment boom
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rush to capture Des Moines’ untapped golf entertainment market now has one more player joining the game. However, some golfers wonder if there is enough demand to sustain all of the future “golf-ertainment” destinations. The Business Record reports X-Golf, an...
Iowa State women embrace high expectations
AMES – The Iowa State women held its annual media day on Monday and the talk was about the high expectations upcoming. ISU won a program record 28 games last year and made it to the Sweet 16, this year they expect more. The Cyclones were picked to win...
2 popular Saylorville Lake campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year. The campgrounds are in need of new infrastructure. This is the first time they are undergoing major projects since the parks opened. Dayne Magneson, the Saylorville Lake...
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
Iowans Pledge 430,000 Acres Of Land To Monarch Habitat
Ames, Iowa — Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
Facial perfect for spooky season
Spooky season is here, making it the perfect time to talk about a Vampire Facial. Amanda Vanden Wynboom, ARNP from Nova Innovated Health, shares why it’s different from a regular facial. Nova Innovated Health is located in Ankeny. For more information or to set up an appointment, give them...
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
‘Ride with Greg’ raising hopes, money for injured Ankeny teacher
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny High School teacher is still in the hospital, a week and a half after a cycling accident. Since news first broke of his crash, his community is rallying behind him. Greg Lage was riding his bike home after bartending on Saturday morning when he...
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
Inspiring: Iowa TV News Reporter Comes Out as Trans On Air: ‘Best Act of Self Actualization’ (VIDEO)
Des Moines, Iowa, news reporter Nora J. S. Reichardt is being celebrated after coming out as a transgender woman. In September, the 24-year-old, who has worked at Local 5 News since July 2021, began the process of her medical transition. Now, she's reintroducing herself to her community, beginning with coming out on air to her co-worker Eva Andersen.
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
Two Killed in UTV Accident Near Vinton
It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck and UTV were both heading eastbound on 61st Street Lane approaching 68th Avenue Drive when the pickup went to pass the UTV. The UTV turned left in front of the pickup and the pickup hit it – with the UTV rolling into the ditch and ejecting the two occupants.
Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa. The sheriff’s office told WHO 13 that the video it posted Monday was taken just outside of St. Charles from a hunter’s tree stand. The mountain lion can be seen making its way through the woods near the stand.
Waukee students who want to teach are getting hands-on classroom experience
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Schools’ Intro to Education program takes students who are interested in teaching and lets them get hands-on experience helping out in classrooms across the district. Students get college credit for the course and start off by learning basic teaching skills like classroom management and...
MercyOne hosts ‘Walk to Remember’
DES MOINES, Iowa – October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, and this weekend was MercyOne’s 23rd annual Walk to Remember. The yearly gathering hopes to make sure grieving families feel supported, and their babies are never forgotten. About 100 families gathered at Union Park to honor...
