ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Factory Worker Union Rights ‘Under Attack?’ What Adidas Has to Say

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3blhXq_0iTyxskv00

The right to freedom of association and collective bargaining is “under attack” in more than a dozen Asian factories that make clothing for major brands and retailers such as Adidas , Bestseller, C&A, H&M , Hugo Boss, J.Crew , Mango, Next, Primark and Under Armour, denying garment workers a “crucial means” of improving their lot, according to an international labor-rights nonprofit’s new report.

The pandemic is partly to blame, researchers at the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) said on Monday. Of the 124 union activists and labor advocates they interviewed in 13 factories across Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia and Sri Lanka, nearly two-thirds (61 percent) said freedom of association and collective bargaining have “gotten worse” since Covid-19 reared its head. Nearly half (48 percent) reported a spike in discrimination, intimidation, threats and harassment of union members.

With recession risks mounting across the globe, conditions could further deteriorate, with devastating consequences for garment workers—women most of all, said Natalie Swan, labor rights project manager at the BHRRC. Sans collective voice and protection, women workers face falling wages , heightened employment precarity, longer hours and increased abuse and harassment —some of it sexual in nature —on the production floor.

“The increased and ongoing suppression of trade union and collective bargaining rights since the pandemic is of major concern,” Swan said. “With a global economic crisis just around the corner, there is a very [big] risk [that the] suppression of trade union activities and silencing of union leaders will continue, increasing the devastating knock-on effect on other labor rights protections in factories, and ultimately increasing exploitation of garment workers.”

While many brands and retailers have committed to supporting freedom of association in their supply chains, a “huge gap” between policy and practices persists, the report noted. This disparity was thrown into focus during the pandemic, when even “better” firms that had previously engaged with unions and acted promptly in response to code-of-conduct violations suddenly “became unresponsive” to efforts to raise their concerns, union leaders told the BHRRC. This, the organization said, left many companies “complicit” in the restrictions on collective bargaining and the abuses that ensued.

Almost one-third (30 percent) of survey respondents, for instance, saw an uptick in gender-based violence and harassment as a result of quashed union rights, while more than half (58 percent) experienced a surge in wage and severance theft for the same reason. Over one-quarter (27 percent) of those polled reported an increase in violence against union leaders.

“Without the ability to organize and call for decent work and a living wage, workers are unable to improve working conditions or protect themselves from abuse,” Swan said. “These abuses were heightened during the pandemic and this hostility towards unions in garment supply chains could be at serious risk of long-term entrenchment with the bleak economic outlook.”

Many factories wield Covid-19 as an excuse to “hinder” union formation or activity, the report said. Some manufacturers that downsized because of the reduced orders used cancelations as “cover” to fire union leaders , it added. More than one-quarter (28 percent) of survey respondents reported an increase in targeted dismissals or forced resignations of union members since the pandemic, while 16 percent witnessed a rise in mass dismissals of workers at unionized factories. This early suppression, the BHRRC said, has now become the norm.

Responses from brands and retailers ran the gamut, though all pointed to their codes of conduct. Some referred to global framework agreements with organizations such as IndustriAll Global Union, which recently extended its pact with Zara owner Inditex to increase union involvement when promoting social dialogue. (The Spanish giant wasn’t mentioned in the report.)

“We reject the allegations,” an Adidas spokesperson told Sourcing Journal. “Throughout the pandemic, Adidas has been committed to fair labor practices, fair wages and safe working conditions throughout its global supply chain. We continued to source from our partners and committed to paying all orders, whether they were completed or in process. We continued to ensure legal compliance in terms of pay and benefits for all workers and tracked the working conditions in each and every factory.”

Other brands that denied statements made by the report included J.Crew, which said it has found no evidence for the allegations, and Next, which insisted that its “continuous communication” with workers’ councils hasn’t uncovered any failure to respect workers’ rights. A representative from Primark told Sourcing Journal that the discount chain has “no connection” to the factories named by the report but that it is in contact with “relevant parties regarding these claims and will investigate these as a matter of priority.”

Bestseller , meanwhile, said that it takes the report’s findings seriously and is committed to working with all stakeholders to “learn from the experience of the pandemic.” Hugo Boss said it will continue to “closely monitor” the effects of the “multiple measures” it has initiated, such as on-site training on freedom of association and collective bargaining, while Under Armour said it would be engaging with its suppliers to ensure that all code-of-conduct obligations are met. C&A invited workers and suppliers to tap into its grievance mechanisms to anonymously report issues. So did H&M, which affirmed that freedom of association and collective bargaining are “rights that enable decent work.” Mango did not respond to a request for comment.

For the BHRRC, it’s “clear” that voluntary approaches to due diligence have been ineffective. Despite being made aware of labor violations in their supply chains, brands and retailers have “failed to implement effective change,” the report said. As such, there is an “urgent” need for governments to enact mandatory legislation and for companies to sign enforceable agreements with unions. Not only can the latter happen more swiftly than the former, but it’s also in the brands and retailers’ best interest to address what is an “industry-wide problem” beyond the factories that were surveyed, it added.

“Brands have the power and leverage to make a difference,” Swan said. “It’s time they realize the repression of freedom of association is closely associated with increased labor abuse and exploitation —which is a bad look for their business. Alongside engaging closely with unions and worker groups to conduct meaningful due diligence, brands must also actively work with their suppliers to highlight the importance of enabling workers’ ability to freely organize. Without urgent brand action, these lower labor rights standards could become the new norm, rolling back decades of work championed by labor rights activists.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

‘We Will Not Tolerate Intimidation,’ Union Says After Amazon Suspends Workers

More than 50 workers inside Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse were suspended Tuesday, following a worker safety protest in response to a fire that broke out in the building this week.    The fire occurred Monday with the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) saying it stemmed from a trash compactor inside the warehouse.   More than 650 workers stopped work for nearly three hours after being told to report back to work, according to a statement released by the ALU. Workers at the Staten Island warehouse, internally called JFK8, voted in favor of unionizing in April. Amazon has since challenged the results of the election.  The work...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Sourcing Journal

‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump

Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce.  The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year.  Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Worker Walkouts Hit Amazon During Prime Sale

The labor movement within Amazon dug its heels in a little deeper this week in different parts of the country, marked by worker walkouts, rallies and, in one facility, a union election.  The flurry of activity follows three fires that broke out last week at Amazon warehouses in Alabama and New York as questions about worker safety mounts amid calls for increased pay. Worker unrest across industries, coupled with robust corporate profits seen during the pandemic, is helping give worker demands momentum. That’s being highlighted this week at Amazon. Protests and demonstrations of workers and supporters occurred at the company’s Stone...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day is ‘risking warehouse workers’ health’, union leader says

Derrick Palmer, one of the founders of the Amazon Labour Union, has said that he expects at least 20 Amazon warehouses to unionise within a year, and that founder Jeff Bezos will return to head the company.He also told The Independent that warehouse workers are under great pressure to fulfil Prime Day demands with lacklustre rewards, speaking after an online rally of Amazon workers in the UK and US.The rally followed walkouts in Bristol and Tilbury and prospective industrial action in Coventry.“The biggest challenge is getting Amazon to negotiate the contract. Getting other workers involved, hosting these national calls, getting...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Rights#Trade Union#Asian#Mango#Next#Bhrrc
Sourcing Journal

Amazon San Bernardino Worker Unrest Mounts

Discontent over pay and working conditions among a group of employees at Amazon’s San Bernardino, Calif. air hub is raising questions of whether the facility may be in for another disruption to operations next week.    Inland Empire Amazon Workers United (IEAWU) said the e-commerce behemoth has until Oct. 10, the day before its new two-day Prime sale is set to begin, to meet its demands for a $5 an hour increase in wages and improved working conditions. IEAWU also called on the company to end what it said were retaliatory actions against its demands.  The independent workers group, which has not sought...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
US News and World Report

German Union Calls on Amazon Workers to Strike During Sale

BERLIN (Reuters) -German trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on workers at nine Amazon distribution centres across Germany to go on strike this week, during the company's second major sales event this year, to try to pressure it into collective bargaining agreements. The union said the strikes would begin and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sets Holiday Hiring Target

Amazon said Thursday it aims to hire 150,000 workers as it prepares for the peak holiday shipping season that kicks off with its new Prime Day 2.0 sale next week.  That’s on par with last year’s peak-season plan and a bump from the 100,000 it recruited for the 2020 holidays. The U.S. positions include picking, packing, sorting and shipping for full-time, part-time and seasonal work. The e-commerce company said California, Texas, Utah, Washington, Tennessee, Idaho and Illinois are among the states with the largest number of open job requisitions.  The company is hoping to entice applicants with pay that averages above $19...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Commerce and the Green Imperative

We are in the midst of a real-time, seismic shift as consumers transform expectations of global supply and demand models. The pandemic exposed the fragility of many supply chain networks. An inability to sense and dynamically adjust to shifting demand signals, consumer preferences, labor requirements, transportation, storage, inventory and trade policy changes caused havoc to economies and brands around the world.  According to McKinsey, “Investments in technology and automation in distribution centers are now at the forefront of most Chief Supply Chain Officers’ agendas.” Gartner recently upped its supply chain management technology forecast from 8 percent to 14 percent in compounded...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Adidas
Sourcing Journal

Marks & Spencer Moving Out of Myanmar by March

Marks & Spencer revealed Tuesday that it will be making a “responsible exit” from Myanmar, citing a recent human-rights assessment that said it was no longer possible for brands and retailers to conduct normal due diligence in the embattled Southeast Asian nation, let alone the enhanced due diligence that current conditions demand. The report, which was commissioned by the Ethical Trading Initiative, a multistakeholder organization of companies, trade unions and non-governmental organizations, uncovered “credible evidence” that forced labor in the garment sector has spiraled upward since the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government last year in February....
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Long Island Boutique Owner Arrested in $40M Luxury Counterfeit Bust

A Long Island woman was arrested Friday in connection with an operation producing counterfeit luxury fashion goods that could have fetched $40 million. Lindsay Castelli, the 31-year-old owner of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, N.Y., was charged with second-degree trademark counterfeiting for producing fake Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton goods after an 18-month investigation. As part of “Operation Rainfall,” Nassau County asset forfeiture detectives removed 22 printing press machines that manufactured “thousands” of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels, as well as boxes of assorted clothing and jewelry. The labels would be attached to the cheap clothing, largely made in China. “A simple...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Sourcing Journal

‘Well-Stocked Retailers’ Behind Falling Cargo Imports

Container shipments entering U.S. marine gateways are expected to fall to their lowest level in almost two years during the fourth quarter, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Hackett Associates’ Global Port Tracker. Friday’s report projected that 1.96 million TEUs will enter the U.S. in December, a 6.1 percent drop from the same period in 2021. It could see the lowest import volume since February 2021, the last time the monthly total fell below 2 million TEUs. The data showed that the year-on-year decline in imports began during the summer. U.S. ports handled 2.26 TEUs in August—up 3.5 percent...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Kontoor Names Supply Chain Chief, Target Taps EVP, UA Adds Execs

Retail Target Target Corporation hired Prat Vemana as executive vice president, chief digital and product officer. Vemana will join Target Oct. 31 as a member of the leadership team, reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. In this role, he will oversee Target’s digital business, including site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product, and Target+, the retailer’s growing online third-party marketplace. Additionally, Vemana will provide key support for Target’s product teams across the company by bringing a holistic view to its overall product strategy. Vemana joins Target from Kaiser Permanente, where he served as senior vice president and chief digital officer and...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Pay Dispute Erupts in Second Liverpool Port Strike

A second strike has hit the Port of Liverpool as workers continue to clash with employers over pay, raising concerns of continued regional cargo congestion.  An estimated 600 workers represented by the Unite union are participating in a walkout stretching from Tuesday through Oct. 17. The work stoppage stems from a dispute over pay in which workers are demanding increases to match the real inflation rate, which the union cited as 12.3 percent. Last week, the port operator said the union asked for a 15.7 percent increase.  The employer’s offer stands at a 10.2 percent average increase in basic pay.  The strike follows...
LABOR ISSUES
Sourcing Journal

Classic Fashion’s Walmart-Exclusive Apparel Factory Opens in California

Walmart executives joined Classic Fashion managers and elected officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Classic Fashion’s first U.S.-based production facility. For the next five years, the new Santa Ana, Calif., site will cut and sew apparel exclusively for Walmart, reinforcing the commitment of both companies to Made In USA. With this facility, Jordan-based Classic Fashion will create 125 new jobs by the end of next year, and an additional 225 by 2027, reaching 350 U.S. American jobs over five years. A supplier to Adidas, JCPenney, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle, Classic Fashion entered phase one of its strategy to support U.S. manufacturing...
SANTA ANA, CA
Sourcing Journal

Maersk Invests in Green Fuels on Land and Sea

A.P. Moller-Maersk is digging into its plan for carbon neutral operations. Maersk announced that it has ordered another six large ocean-going vessels that can sail on green methanol. The six vessels will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and have a nominal capacity of 17,000 20-foot containers or equivalent units (TEU) and will replace existing capacity in the Maersk fleet. At the same time, the company’s Performance Team unit has deployed its first Class 8 battery-electric trucks from Volvo Trucks North America in Southern California in response to customer demand for sustainable short-haul warehouse and distribution center operations. “Our customers are looking to...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

20-Year-Old GOTS Flexes its Fashion Mojo

As Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) turns 20, it’s revising its rule book for the seventh time. The non-profit, self-financing organization issues a strict voluntary global standard for the entire post-harvest processing of apparel and home textiles—including spinning, knitting, weaving, dyeing and manufacturing—made with certified organic fiber. It updates the specifications, which are decided upon using both environmental and social criteria, every three years. The second public consultation period for Version 7.0 began Oct. 3 and continues through Oct. 31. The amended draft contains input from contributors along with members of the Standard Revision Committee (SRC), a group of 21 experts convened...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Already a Fashion Capital, New York Wants a Piece of the Textile Supply Chain

New York state is giving farmers and textile producers a boost with a $10 million grant to fund sustainable innovation. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the Fashion Innovation Center (FIC) to produce more textile fabrics in state. It will support regional fashion fiber production, while an internal accelerator program focused on sustainability will help develop eco-conscious products and processes that create new jobs and promote local sourcing. Hochul said New York’s status as “the fashion capital of the world” puts it at the forefront of creating “cutting-edge solutions to make this booming industry more innovative and more sustainable.” Local farms...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Why Cotton Got New Sustainability Framework

Better Cotton wants sustainability to be a team sport. The cotton farming nonprofit unveiled Thursday the Delta Framework, a shared set of environmental, social, and economic indicators to measure sustainability across the cotton and coffee commodity sectors. The culmination of three years of collaboration with Better Cotton’s cross-sector partners, the initiative seeks to provide greater harmonization when measuring and reporting the progress of farms involved in sustainable commodity certification schemes or other sustainable agriculture initiatives. “Better Cotton is proud to have initiated and coordinated this cross-sector collaboration, which brings together expertise from across the agricultural sector,” Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said. “The...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Sheertex Maker Hoses Startup Competition for $1 Million Grand Prize

Sheertex’s “impossibly strong” pantyhose got judges’ attention at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale event on Sept. 30 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. The event was organized by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a Silicon Valley-based global venture capital firm. An all-female panel of independent venture capital investors judged the pitches of the finalists and awarded the grand prize—a $1 million investment—to Sheertex parent SRTX, a materials science technology company and sustainable textiles manufacturer that won the regional Startup World Cup competition in Toronto. SRTX, one of Y Combinator’s 2022 Top Companies, develops highly durable fabrics and clothing using new materials and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sourcing Journal

Geodis Exec Explains Acquisition: Retailers Want to ‘Control’ Capacity

The 30,000-seat Geodis Park in Nashville is America’s largest soccer stadium, the naming rights snagged by a company that’s hardly a household name but likely powers the transport of products used by many of the sports facility’s fans.  The French logistics company inked the deal earlier this year to make its presence in Tennessee—where it has North American headquarters in Brentwood—more visible to a community it’s operated in for more than 70 years as its overall business continues to scale.  Geodis’s U.S. footprint counts more than 15,000 employees in more than 230 locations, with its growth most recently punctuated in the summer...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy