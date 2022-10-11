Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 55 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting in Elizabeth
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 55 years in state prison last week after being convicted of a 2019 Elizabeth fatal shooting back in June, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced. Anthony Reciofigeroa, 28, of Jersey City, was found guilty on one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree...
Authorities probe fatal police-involved shooting Monday involving alleged armed carjacker in Paterson
The Attorney General's Office is probing a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Monday involved an alleged armed carjacker in Paterson.
GOTCHA! Ex-Con Who Took Truck From Lot Off Route 46 Caught Returning For His Ride, Police Say
A fugitive ex-con with a decades-long criminal record was busted again after he was caught on security footage unhooking a tractor from a trailer at an industrial building off Route 46 and driving off with it, authorities said. Moonachie Police Officer Scott Lemongello viewed the footage from a neighboring building...
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
Driver Fleeing Crash Scene With Handgun Killed By Paterson Police: AG
A driver who crashed his car then fled from the scene with a handgun while trying to enter other nearby vehicle was shot and killed by a Paterson police officer in broad daylight, state officials said. Police responding to the crash near Straight and Van Houten Streets noticed the fleeing...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Bayonne tenant arrested after striking landlord in the head, making him bleed
A Bayonne tenant was arrested on Sunday afternoon after striking his landlord in the head and making him bleed after ongoing tensions boiled over, police said. Courtney J. Liberto, 32, of Bayonne, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Judge Refuses To Release Garfield Ex-Con Charged With Threatening Adult, Child With Scissors
A judge ordered that a Garfield ex-con remain jailed after authorities said he put a pair of scissors to the neck of an adult and threatened a child during a domestic assault. Several Garfield officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute found Hugo A. Orejuela, 39, hiding behind a Lincoln Place garage shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 29, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
nypressnews.com
New details revealed in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting
Investigators are taking a deep dive into the movements of the two suspects and documents reveal the dangerous items found in one of the hotel’s rooms. CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports.
19-year-old arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in Passaic County
If John Martinez is found guilty he could face a minimum of 30 years up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge alone.
Three months since infamous hit-and-run, Jersey City councilwoman still has no court date
When it comes to Hudson County politicians with legal issues behind the wheel, the justice system apparently moves at a snail’s pace. A few months after state Sen. Sandra Cunningham’s DWI was dismissed in May more than a year after she was charged, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case is enduring similar delays.
nypressnews.com
Police: 19-year-old DOE employee shot in head outside Brooklyn bodega
The shooter is still on the loose. The victim is said to be in critical condition at Brookdale Hospital. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
3 Shootings in 9 Hours are Connected, NJ Prosecutor Says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Teen fatally stabbed, another injured in 'altercation' in NJ
Officials are investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager during an altercation in New Jersey on Saturday, according to authorities.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Monmouth County Prosecutor’s seek additional information on Keyport man who raped woman at gunpoint
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking additional information on any and all activity related to the case against a Keyport man who raped a woman at gunpoint at a Tinton Falls motel this summer. Kareem Lee, 31, of Keyport was arrested and charged with first-degree Armed Robbery, first-degree Aggravated...
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man
A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
Teenager fatally stabbed during altercation in Passaic County
A teenager was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Passaic County on Saturday.
nypressnews.com
New York police seize 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills and 20 pounds of powder fentanyl in Bronx home
Law enforcement officials in New York announced the seizure of 300,000 “rainbow fentanyl” pills and another 22 pounds of powder fentanyl at a house in the Bronx last week. Some of the brightly colored counterfeit pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs like oxycodone and Xanax, according to the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office.
