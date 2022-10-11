ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Judge Refuses To Release Garfield Ex-Con Charged With Threatening Adult, Child With Scissors

A judge ordered that a Garfield ex-con remain jailed after authorities said he put a pair of scissors to the neck of an adult and threatened a child during a domestic assault. Several Garfield officers who responded to reports of a domestic dispute found Hugo A. Orejuela, 39, hiding behind a Lincoln Place garage shortly before 11 p.m. Sept. 29, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.
GARFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Cops investigating N.J. shooting that killed 33-year-old man

A man died after an afternoon shooting in Trenton Sunday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. City police responded to a Shot Spotter activation indicating multiple rounds were fired on Ewing Street at 3:10 p.m., officials said. Officers found Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, on the ground in nearby...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for help finding woman last seen in Newark in August

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since August. Tanyatta Denby, 34, previously lived in Millville in Cumberland County, but was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 31 in Newark, according to information provided by Millville Police on Wednesday. She is known to frequent...
NEWARK, NJ
nypressnews.com

New York police seize 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills and 20 pounds of powder fentanyl in Bronx home

Law enforcement officials in New York announced the seizure of 300,000 “rainbow fentanyl” pills and another 22 pounds of powder fentanyl at a house in the Bronx last week. Some of the brightly colored counterfeit pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs like oxycodone and Xanax, according to the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy