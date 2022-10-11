Read full article on original website
Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
Man charged with 2 felonies in Fastrip beating
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man caught on video throwing punches at the head of a man lying on the ground outside a Taft Fastrip has been charged with two felonies, court records show. Chester Lewis Goff III has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery with serious injury and assault with force likely to […]
Mira Monte HS locked down, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway
Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.
Man who wounded 2 in shooting over affair sentenced to 30 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his wife had been unfaithful with a family friend, Jesus Rojo-Lopez followed a car occupied by the man and fired a shot into the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The round wounded the man and also injured another occupant. Rojo-Lopez, 28, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in […]
Bakersfield man pleads guilty to felonies related to breaking into mailboxes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to being in possession of a counterfeit postal key, which he used to break into mailboxes, and being a felon in possession of ammunition Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents, while Micheal Marcum’s, 46, residence was being searched, law enforcement found […]
BPD investigating catalytic converter theft at Jim Burke Ford
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One person was caught and another is on the run after accused of stealing a catalytic converter from the Jim Burke Ford Car Dealership on Oak Street. According to police, on October 10, 2022 at around 11 p.m., they received a report of someone under...
Walmart in Oildale evacuated after reports of a man with a gun
According to reports, the Walmart on N. Chester in Oildale has been evacuated after reports of a man with a gun.
Walmart shooting news – Bakersfield cops swarm store and find gun after employees and shoppers evacuated in Oildale
A HEAVY police presence was spotted at the scene of a Walmart on Monday with a man appearing to be handcuffed and taken into custody. Early reports claimed that a man with a gun caused the store in Oildale, California to be evacuated. Police are asking people to avoid the...
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
Woman who stole vehicle with child inside gets 3 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after […]
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
UPDATE: Special needs man missing out of California City found
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (11:30 P.M.): The California City Police Department said the missing man has been found. The California City Police Department is asking for help finding a missing special needs man. Haudarie Hooker is described as 30, Black, around 4'8" tall, 90-100 pounds with short...
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
UPDATE: Victim, Suspect Identified in Murder/Suicide at Visalia Dairy
Originally Published By: Tulare Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “Just after 10:45 a.m. on 9/29/22, TCSO Deputies were called to a dairy near the area of Avenue 304 and Road 48 in Visalia for a shooting. When they arrived, Deputies found a man shot to death. He was later identified as 29-year-old Pedro Fernandez of Armona. As they searched for more victims, Deputies found a woman who had also been shot. Deputies immediately began first aid until EMS arrived and took her to an area hospital. She is currently in critical, but stable condition.
Man gets 16 years, 4 months for 2019 shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison. Adanid Rebollar, 36, was sentenced Thursday. He was acquitted of attempted murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter as well as two gun-related offenses […]
