wmay.com
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
Herald & Review
Bailey’s first TV ad of general election campaign focuses on crime
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey, the Republican nominee for governor, this week plans to air his first broadcast TV ads of the general election campaign, releasing a commercial aiming to underscore the state senator’s criticism that incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is responsible for rising crime in Chicago and Illinois.
City Council’s Latino Caucus Wants Lightfoot To Issue State Of Emergency To Help Care For Influx Of Immigrants
CHICAGO — The City Council’s Latino Caucus is pushing Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make an emergency declaration that would increase available aid for nearly 3,000 migrants who have come to Chicago in the past six weeks. The group released a statement Wednesday asking for Lightfoot to issue a...
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 Million
Since August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed nearly 2,500 migrants to Chicago according to NBC News. The number of migrants overwhelmed the city and caused Governor J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation.
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
capitolfax.com
Saying the quiet part out loud in Lisle
Couple of glaring typos, as the sign is clearly supposed to say “Do not let blacks caucus; white our laws.” That’s just poor production. Trumpism has moved from downstate to the western burbs. - Politix - Tuesday, Oct 11, 22 @ 11:37 am:. Nice. Ranks right up...
wjol.com
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ill. Republican governor nominee Darren Bailey joins — but doesn’t publicly acknowledge — Donald Trump Jr. at downstate event
MARION, Ill. — Stumping for votes in conservative southern Illinois, Republican governor hopeful Darren Bailey took the same stage as Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday night, with the former president’s son encouraging those in attendance to back Bailey while Bailey stuck to his campaign speech and didn’t publicly acknowledge the younger Trump’s presence.
nypressnews.com
In race for California’s top banker, Cudahy councilman looks to oust incumbent who weathered political storms
Republican Jack Guerrero in the November election faces the difficult task for trying to unseat the Democratic state Treasurer Fiona Ma, who won a lopsided victory in the June primary and remains popular among California voters despite a string of scandals. The treasurer is the state’s top banker and is...
nypressnews.com
Chicago statue of Abraham Lincoln vandalized to protest 1862 death of Native Americans: ‘Colonizer’
Vandals desecrated a famous statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Chicago’s Lincoln Park on Monday, claiming they want “to tear down the myth of Lincoln as great liberator.”. The vandalism, which Chicago police said took place around 12:30 p.m., consisted of red paint dumped on “Abraham Lincoln: The...
Austin Weekly News
Teaching white supremacy
In his first week of school as the new principal at Hinsdale South High School, Patrick Hardy was called the N-word and characterized as a pedophile twice, according to a recent Patch report, which referenced an email message Hardy sent to the high school community in September. “When I introduced...
Chicago Suburb, Midwest Cities Listed Among Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Chicago suburb was ranked among the safest cities in the country in a new ranking - and several Midwestern cities also made the cut. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday, and Aurora, Illinois, made the top 40. The west Chicago suburb ranked...
How Much Is Tom McDermott Worth?
Tom McDermott, 53 -- a former naval submariner and attorney who has been serving as the mayor of Hammond, Indiana, since 2004 -- has his sights set on being elected to the U.S. Senate in November. He...
Aldermanic candidates of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards
The following individuals are known to have announced aldermanic campaigns in next year’s municipal elections. Candidates who have not yet been profiled will be in the near future. 4th Ward. Prentice Butler, chief of staff for outgoing Ald. Sophia King. Ebony Lucas, real estate attorney, candidate for alderwoman in...
KFVS12
Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
‘At Issue’: DuPage County Board Chair candidates weigh in on crime, abortion
Candidates for the DuPage County Board Chair discussed the Safe-T Act and abortion on WBBM’s latest episode of “At Issue.” Greg Hart and Deb Conroy are vying to replace current DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin.
thecentersquare.com
Lawsuits looking to block SAFE-T Act stacking up as Pritzker signals changes ahead
(The Center Square) – Amending Illinois’ SAFE-T Act likely won’t happen until after the November election that's less than a month away, but it’s becoming more clear changes are ahead before implementation on New Year’s Day. The lawsuits against the state trying to block the...
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
