Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Even Mike Pereira couldn't defend awful roughing call against Chiefs DT Chris Jones on MNF
It was one of the worst calls of all time. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for a "roughing the passer" penalty on third-and-eight after a beautiful strip-sack of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. It was a textbook sack and the Chiefs, down 20-7 at the...
Tony Dungy Has Blunt Admission On Awful Roughing The Passer Call Monday Night
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 on Monday Night Football. But they had to overcome a questionable penalty to do so. Late in the second quarter, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appeared to sack Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, strip the ball and recover it, which would ...
Jaguars go as Trevor Lawrence goes; Colts WR Alec Pierce excels: AFC South takeaways
A couple of weeks ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars were the NFL's "it" team, riding the high off consecutive victories of 20-plus points. They drew national attention, showing signs of a rapid ascension out of the NFL's bottom under new coach Doug Pederson. Since then, they've lost two straight — to...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Penalty History News
A lot was made about the roughing-the-passer penalty on Sunday afternoon that involved Tom Brady. Numerous fans thought it was just Brady getting the benefit of the doubt from an official but it turns out that hasn't happened in the last few years. According to Greg Auman, the call against...
NFL senior VP defends roughing the passer call against Chiefs in video sent to all 32 teams
The NFL's officiating office sent a video to all 32 teams Wednesday in which senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell backed the controversial roughing the passer penalty called against Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones during the Week 5 "Monday Night Football" contest vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the video, Fewell narrated, as a replay of Jones' strip-sack of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was being shown.
Steelers DL Cam Heyward Criticizes Recent Controversial ‘Roughing The Passer’ Calls In Week 5
First, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman, Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Tom Brady. Even NFL rules expert, Dean Blandino of Fox Sports wasn’t too happy with the call. Brady proceeded to try and trip Jarrett before eventually arguing to the refs for a call. He got it, much to the dismay of Falcons fans, coaches, and players.
Bill Belichick calls Browns tight end their best since Ozzie Newesome
The New England Patriots face the Cleveland Browns in AFC play on Sunday. Former Browns head coach Bill Belichick, now with the Patriots, met with the media Wednesday ahead of the game. Calling the Browns “well-coached” and its defense “fast,” Belichick singled out opposing tight end David Njoku for particular praise.
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Revisiting the wild finish between Raiders & Chiefs on MNF
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
Clemson loses a key piece of their 2023 recruiting class
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson program lost a significant piece of their 2023 recruiting class as 4-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens has decommited from the Tigers. The Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) is currently the No.18 ranked offensive tackle and the No.191 overall ranked player in the 2023 class according to 247Sports compositing rankings. For a team that is regularly looking to bolster their offensive line, losing the 6’6, 365-pound rising senior is a major blow for Swinney’s 2023 class. Owens has not only decommitted from Clemson, and he will visit Florida State this weekend for the Tigers’ matchup with Florida State as a guest of the Seminoles. It looks like Florida State is the new favorite to land Owens. New development with 4-star OL Zechariah Owens — who has confirmed with me that he has decommitted from Clemson. Now, he has a new number one school in his recruitment: https://t.co/5p13yrysUU pic.twitter.com/PrwJCLcmV5 — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) October 13, 2022 List No. 5 Clemson vs. Boston College: Offensive and Defensive Players of the Game
