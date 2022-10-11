Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Phillies name Thomson manager
While the Phillies players were preparing for Tuesday's Game 1 of the NLDS vs. Atlanta, the front office was busy Monday - dropping the "interim" tag off manager Rob Thomson's title. Thomson signed a two-year contract to manage the team in 2023 and 2024. Since taking over the team from...
WDEL 1150AM
Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS
ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in three runs and made a potentially game-saving catch in the ninth inning, lifting the Philadelphia Phillies over the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves 7-6 in the opener of their NL Division Series on Tuesday. The Phillies have won three straight games...
