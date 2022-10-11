ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Math Professor Melanie Matchett Wood Wins ‘Genius Grant’

Melanie Matchett Wood was named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow on Wednesday. By Courtesy of Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard University. Harvard Mathematics professor Melanie Matchett Wood was named one of 25 recipients of the MacArthur Fellowship on Wednesday for her work in “addressing the foundational questions in number theory from the perspective of arithmetic statistics.”
CAMBRIDGE, MA
baystatebanner.com

Professors dispute UMass dean’s report

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faculty members at UMass Boston are pushing back on a report commissioned by administrators that is critical of the Africana Studies Department. The report, commissioned in March, comes after several years during which professors with the Africana Studies Department have...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Does FAS Dean Claudine Gay Have Her Eye on the Harvard Presidency? ‘I Have a Great Job,’ She Says.

Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay poses for a portrait in Harvard Yard on Wednesday. By Julian J. Giordano. Though some faculty members put forward Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay as a candidate for the University’s next president, she remained adamant that her focus is on her current work as dean in an interview Wednesday.
HARVARD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Education
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Cambridge, MA
Harvard Crimson

What Dining Halls Taught Me About Growing in Wisdom

Spencer W. Glassman ’23-’24, a Crimson Editorial Editor, is a History concentrator in Leverett House. His column, “Becoming Religious at Harvard,” runs on alternating Wednesdays. Every Harvard tour mentions the many hours of deep discussion a first-year has in Annenberg, or the close-knit community formed in...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

When It Comes to Student Safety, the Real Threat Is Inside the Gates

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Student Groups Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month

The Harvard Foundation and the Phillips Brooks House Association co-hosted a screening of the documentary 'Latino Pioneers in Boston' on Thursday as part of their Hispanic Heritage Month programming. By Delano R. Franklin. Student groups at Harvard are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting cultural events and discussions on campus.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

LGBTQ+ Advocates Discuss Activism at IOP National Coming Out Day Forum

Panelists discuss their experiences and challenges at The Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics National Coming Out Day forum. By Cory K. Gorczycki. LGBTQ+ advocates discussed their coming out experiences and activist work in honor of National Coming Out Day at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Tuesday evening.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Forwarding#Email Security#Email Address#Linus College#Crimson Design#Haa
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Undergraduate Association Leaders Talk Budget, Blue Bikes, HSA Endorsement at General Weekly Meeting

HUA Finance Officer Alexander J. Zurovec '25 provides a grant funding update at the group's Sunday general meeting By J. Sellers Hill. The Harvard Undergraduate Association announced its official 2023 budget, approved social funding, and introduced a Blue Bikes subsidy program at its weekly general meeting Sunday. The Association, along...
HARVARD, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
BOSTON, MA
umlconnector.com

The move from on campus to off

(Photo courtesy University of Massachusetts Lowell site) “One of UMass Lowell’s many dorming options, USuites.”. UMass Lowell provides a variety of different dorming options for students of all years. But as these students get closer to graduation, many of them decide to opt for off campus housing rather than traditional dorming. Dorming is largely seen as an integral part of the college experience, so why do so many students make the move from on campus to off? Students in this community say that this choice comes with many positives and negatives when compared to their time on campus.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Weston boy with dyslexia thriving after creating million-dollar mug business

BOSTON – We first got to know Max Ash six years ago. He was an 11-year-old from Weston with dyslexia and he was just starting his mug business. Now Max and Max'is Creations are thriving. Max said even he was surprised to see how big his idea has gotten."I thought we were going to sell maybe a couple hundred. I was going to make them myself and sell them to my friends and family," Ash said.He's done more than that. Max was named product developer of the year at the 2016 American Business awardsMax'is Creations is a featured small business...
WESTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
baystatebanner.com

Wu signs order to speed affordable housing development

Mayor Michelle Wu last week signed an executive order overhauling the approval process for new income-restricted residential development projects. The order, initially announced during a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce at their annual Government Affairs Forum last month, aims to cut the approval process time in half, using a combination of departmental streamlining and study of current practices and procedures.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary." The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH. Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011. This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Plant-Based on the Forefront: The Boston Veg Food Fest

Over 70 local vegan artisans lined the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston for the twenty-seventh annual Boston Veg Food Fest on Oct. 1-2. Showcasing food, fashion, and care products, the all-volunteer nonprofit Boston Vegetarian Society combined education with community empowerment to show the merits of a plant-based lifestyle. “We...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy