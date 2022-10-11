BOSTON – We first got to know Max Ash six years ago. He was an 11-year-old from Weston with dyslexia and he was just starting his mug business. Now Max and Max'is Creations are thriving. Max said even he was surprised to see how big his idea has gotten."I thought we were going to sell maybe a couple hundred. I was going to make them myself and sell them to my friends and family," Ash said.He's done more than that. Max was named product developer of the year at the 2016 American Business awardsMax'is Creations is a featured small business...

WESTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO