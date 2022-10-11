Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Math Professor Melanie Matchett Wood Wins ‘Genius Grant’
Melanie Matchett Wood was named a 2022 MacArthur Fellow on Wednesday. By Courtesy of Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard University. Harvard Mathematics professor Melanie Matchett Wood was named one of 25 recipients of the MacArthur Fellowship on Wednesday for her work in “addressing the foundational questions in number theory from the perspective of arithmetic statistics.”
baystatebanner.com
Professors dispute UMass dean’s report
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faculty members at UMass Boston are pushing back on a report commissioned by administrators that is critical of the Africana Studies Department. The report, commissioned in March, comes after several years during which professors with the Africana Studies Department have...
Harvard Crimson
Does FAS Dean Claudine Gay Have Her Eye on the Harvard Presidency? ‘I Have a Great Job,’ She Says.
Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay poses for a portrait in Harvard Yard on Wednesday. By Julian J. Giordano. Though some faculty members put forward Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay as a candidate for the University’s next president, she remained adamant that her focus is on her current work as dean in an interview Wednesday.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Affiliates Celebrate Indigenous People’s Day with Event in Harvard Yard
More than 100 Harvard affiliates attended an Indigenous People's Day celebration organized by Natives at Harvard College on Monday. By Dekyi T. Tsotsong. More than 100 Harvard affiliates attended an Indigenous People’s Day celebration organized by Natives at Harvard College on Monday. The event, held in front of Matthews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvard Crimson
What Dining Halls Taught Me About Growing in Wisdom
Spencer W. Glassman ’23-’24, a Crimson Editorial Editor, is a History concentrator in Leverett House. His column, “Becoming Religious at Harvard,” runs on alternating Wednesdays. Every Harvard tour mentions the many hours of deep discussion a first-year has in Annenberg, or the close-knit community formed in...
Harvard Crimson
When It Comes to Student Safety, the Real Threat Is Inside the Gates
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Student Groups Celebrate Latinx Heritage Month
The Harvard Foundation and the Phillips Brooks House Association co-hosted a screening of the documentary 'Latino Pioneers in Boston' on Thursday as part of their Hispanic Heritage Month programming. By Delano R. Franklin. Student groups at Harvard are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting cultural events and discussions on campus.
Harvard Crimson
LGBTQ+ Advocates Discuss Activism at IOP National Coming Out Day Forum
Panelists discuss their experiences and challenges at The Harvard Kennedy School's Institute of Politics National Coming Out Day forum. By Cory K. Gorczycki. LGBTQ+ advocates discussed their coming out experiences and activist work in honor of National Coming Out Day at a Harvard Institute of Politics forum on Tuesday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Undergraduate Association Leaders Talk Budget, Blue Bikes, HSA Endorsement at General Weekly Meeting
HUA Finance Officer Alexander J. Zurovec '25 provides a grant funding update at the group's Sunday general meeting By J. Sellers Hill. The Harvard Undergraduate Association announced its official 2023 budget, approved social funding, and introduced a Blue Bikes subsidy program at its weekly general meeting Sunday. The Association, along...
huntnewsnu.com
Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges
Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
umlconnector.com
The move from on campus to off
(Photo courtesy University of Massachusetts Lowell site) “One of UMass Lowell’s many dorming options, USuites.”. UMass Lowell provides a variety of different dorming options for students of all years. But as these students get closer to graduation, many of them decide to opt for off campus housing rather than traditional dorming. Dorming is largely seen as an integral part of the college experience, so why do so many students make the move from on campus to off? Students in this community say that this choice comes with many positives and negatives when compared to their time on campus.
Weston boy with dyslexia thriving after creating million-dollar mug business
BOSTON – We first got to know Max Ash six years ago. He was an 11-year-old from Weston with dyslexia and he was just starting his mug business. Now Max and Max'is Creations are thriving. Max said even he was surprised to see how big his idea has gotten."I thought we were going to sell maybe a couple hundred. I was going to make them myself and sell them to my friends and family," Ash said.He's done more than that. Max was named product developer of the year at the 2016 American Business awardsMax'is Creations is a featured small business...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baystatebanner.com
Wu signs order to speed affordable housing development
Mayor Michelle Wu last week signed an executive order overhauling the approval process for new income-restricted residential development projects. The order, initially announced during a speech to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce at their annual Government Affairs Forum last month, aims to cut the approval process time in half, using a combination of departmental streamlining and study of current practices and procedures.
Robert Kraft donates $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON - Robert Kraft and his family's foundation have donated $50 million to Massachusetts General Hospital. The hospital said Wednesday that the gift from the owner of the New England Patriots is "revolutionary." The money will support community health and health equity and "address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status," according to a statement from MGH. Kraft helped establish the Kraft Center for Community Health at the hospital back in 2011. This new donation will continue to help the center and allow MGH to expand its blood donation facility. The money will also create a...
WCVB
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations
BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
Report: Inaction costs Boston $20 million+ in funds for affordable housing
Boston has left millions on the table as its luxury real estate transfer tax petition slogs through Beacon Hill. Inaction on Beacon Hill has cost Boston tens of millions of dollars that could have gone toward desperately needed affordable housing, according to a new report. The report, from Washington, D.C....
WCVB
'People should be afraid': Community leaders demand more policing in vulnerable Boston neighborhoods
BOSTON — Community leaders in Boston are calling for more policing in vulnerable neighborhoods and a change in attitudes after a dark few days in the city. Police said 14-year-old Rasante Osorio, of Dorchester, was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in Roxbury. On Tuesday, 91-year-old Jean McGuire was...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
Harvard Crimson
Plant-Based on the Forefront: The Boston Veg Food Fest
Over 70 local vegan artisans lined the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center in Boston for the twenty-seventh annual Boston Veg Food Fest on Oct. 1-2. Showcasing food, fashion, and care products, the all-volunteer nonprofit Boston Vegetarian Society combined education with community empowerment to show the merits of a plant-based lifestyle. “We...
Comments / 0