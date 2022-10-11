ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prop 28 explainer: Art and music K-12 education funding initiative

By John Ferrannini
 2 days ago

Californians will have the opportunity Nov. 8 to decide whether to guarantee funding for arts and music education or not.

If it becomes law, Prop 28 will require at least 1% of Prop 98 funding to go toward music and arts education. Prop 98, passed in 1988, guaranteed public K-12 school and community college funding minimums.

Art and music programs are usually among the first to be cut when public schools see budget cuts; California high school students are required to take a year of either art, a foreign language or career or technical education to receive a diploma.

Many take more than this minimum requirement, however, in order to align with the admissions standards of the California State University or University of California systems.

Prop 28 is supported by the state Democratic Party and the Service Employees International Union. It had no official opposition. A NO vote on the measure would mean funding for arts education in public schools would continue to be left up to state and local budget decisions.

Major backers of the Yes on 28 Committee include Dr. Dre, John Lithgow, and Will.I.Am.

According to the state legislative analyst, the fiscal impact will be an increase in state costs of $1 billion annually, beginning in 2023.

