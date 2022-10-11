Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for narcotics at Alexandria apartment complex
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was arrested during a SWAT team search of an apartment complex on Loblolly Lane in Alexandria on Oct. 11. Aaron James Green, 35, has been charged with the possession of marijuana, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. He was also booked on a warrant for a probation violation through the Louisiana Department of Corrections, Division of Probation and Parole as well as a Parish Probation warrant.
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
kalb.com
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has confirmed to News Channel 5 that a suspect has been arrested for robbing the Chase Bank on Memorial Drive, across from the Alexandria Mall, on Wednesday. Mark Anthony Trevino, 50, of Balch Springs, Texas was arrested for one count of first...
kalb.com
RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westcentralsbest.com
Alexandria Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Abuse
Alexandria, La - Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard said an off-duty APD officer who was arrested last week for domestic abuse allegations is on administrative leave. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Soderberg, 46, of Pineville was arrested last week after they received a report of a disturbance on October 3 on Rigolette Road. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation next door, and Acadian Ambulance responded to tend to the victim. At the time, no arrests were made because the sheriff’s office said there were conflicting stories.
KTBS
Natchitoches Parish inmate dies from apparent suicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A parish inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center has died from injuries sustained when he hung himself in his cell over the weekend, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. The inmate is identified as Timothy J. Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield. Corrections Maj. Roger Henson said...
kalb.com
2 arrested after shots fired during domestic disturbance in Marksville
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested this week after a 911 call about a “suspicious person” on Business Loop Road in Marksville. At least two or three gunshots were reportedly fired at a residence in the area sometime around 12:17 a.m. on October 10.
kalb.com
Rapides DA’s Office concerned that rape suspect has left the area before trial
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
westcentralsbest.com
Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public
Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
kadn.com
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects
Opelousas police hits the streets to confront shooting suspects. An update to a story we brought you exclusively on News15 - the Opelousas Police Department is celebrating a big “win” after confiscating multiple firearms that could be linked to past shootings. News15’s Gabrielle Riles rode along with police...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder. Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022. She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
kalb.com
Pineville holds retirement celebration for Police Chief Donald Weatherford
It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
kalb.com
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
kalb.com
Frustrated family says girl found dead at Paragon didn’t get help needed for battling drug addiction
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Exactly one week ago on Oct. 3, the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. Law enforcement has yet to release the teen’s official cause of death. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Donna Barrere, Giah’s...
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
westcentralsbest.com
LDWF Cites Ball Woman for Hunting Violations
Rapides Parish, La - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting violations in Rapides Parish on Oct. 4. Agents cited Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, for hunting deer during a closed season and failing to comply with deer tagging requirements. Agents...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
Comments / 5