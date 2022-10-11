Horror moment men fight off sharks after fishing boat sinks leaving them stranded for 24 hours before dramatic rescue

THREE men have survived a terrifying battle with sharks after their fishing boat sunk and left them stranded for 24 hours before a dramatic rescue.

The Coast Guard first launched a search for the men after one of their relatives filed a missing person's report when they failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday evening.

Three men were rescued after being stranded for over 24 hours after their fishing boat sank Credit: USCG

Two of the men had to fight off sharks during the rescue Credit: USCG

The trio’s 24-foot boat sank at around 10am, leaving the men stranded and without any way to communicate with others, said the Coast Guard.

All of them were wearing lifejackets, and one had early signs of hypothermia as they were rescued about 25 miles offshore of Empire, Louisiana.

The agency said the men had been in the water for over a full day.

A Coast Guard boat crew saw two of the men fighting off sharks just before they rescued them. Both men received injuries from the fight on their hands.

The crew was able to pull the two from the water before they were eventually lifted into a helicopter.

The third man was eventually lifted into the helicopter a short time later.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said the two injured men were taken to University Medical Center New Orleans, and their condition has been listed as stable.

Their names were not released and it’s unclear if their injuries came from being bitten or scraped against the sharks’ skin.

“If the family member had not notified the Coast Guard, and if these three boaters were not wearing life jackets, this could’ve been a completely different outcome,” said Lt Commander Kevin Keeve of the Coast Guard.

During the rescue attempt, the Coast Guard searched about 1,250 square miles of water, slightly larger than the size of Rhode Island.

Two boats, two planes, and a helicopter were involved in the search, said the Coast Guard.

A relative reported them missing after the trio failed to come home from the fishing trip Credit: USCG