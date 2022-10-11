ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tia Mowry Shares Her Gratitude For The Outpouring Of Love After Divorce News

By Sharde Gillam
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1tn2_0iTysgjK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYjr1_0iTysgjK00

Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Courtesy of Tia Mowry


Tia Mowry is ready to embrace her next chapter after announcing that se’s divorcing from her husband of over a decade, Cory Hardrict.

The actress took to Instagram today to share her gratitude and appreciation to her family, friends and community for their outpouring of love over the last week along with a black and white artistic photo of the beauty as she starts her new chapter.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community.

The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all.

New Book, First Chapter to follow.

Love, Tia ,” she captioned the heartfelt post for her 111 plus Instagram followers. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Last week we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now separated couple along with the caption, “ I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

We’re always rooting for Tia and looking forward to seeing her embrace this new chapter in her life!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Cory Hardrict
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'You Will Never Get Real Closure ... From A Narcissist': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Cryptic Quotes Days After Divorce Settlement

Cryptic quotes!Though Valerie Bertinelli’s bitter divorce from estranged husband Tom Vitale was settled earlier this week after months of arguments, It seems the star had quite a bit on her mind, hitting social media with a series of cryptic posts as her now-finalized split made headlines. On Thursday, September 29, the Hot in Cleveland alum took to her Instagram page to share a powerful quote about personal growth in the face of adversity with her more than 1.1 million followers.“First it hurts. Then it changes you,” read the text post from @blessedwomenquotes, the actress adding a heart gif for emphasis....
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Divorcing#Tmz
Madame Noire

‘Lies!’: Cory Hardrict Denies Speculation He Cheated On Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict isn’t here for the rumors circulating online that he’s been unfaithful in his marriage to Tia Mowry. The actor shut down the speculation earlier this week following news that the couple is going their separate ways. Some online users have shared their guesses on why the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce

Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billy Ray Cyrus Now Dating a Singer Amidst Divorce From Tish

Billy Ray Cyrus has a new woman in his life. PEOPLE reported that Billy Ray is dating a woman named Firerose, an Australian singer. The news comes months after Billy Ray's estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce. In late September, a Cyrus family source confirmed that Billy Ray was...
MUSIC
Popculture

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are officially calling it quits. After reuniting earlier this year following a brief separation, Mandi filed for divorce from the "Sure Thing" singer in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The former couple, who were high school sweethearts, were married for three years.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy