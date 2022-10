The Green Bay Packers added three new players to the first injury report of Week 6, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers and rookie receiver Christian Watson. Rodgers missed practice with a new thumb injury, as coach Matt LaFleur indicated before practice, while Watson sat out after suffering another hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. The Packers were also without backup outside linebacker and special teamer Tipa Galeai, who also has a new hamstring injury.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO