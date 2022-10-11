Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
RedHawks early offense, lucky bounces guide them to 1-0 victory over Lakers
The metal bleachers still hadn't warmed up beneath the spectators at Colchester High School before RedHawks junior Chloe Pecor netted the only goal of the game in a thrilling 1-0 win over the Lakers. A battle of the only two remaining undefeated teams in Vermont D1 girl's soccer was decided...
mynbc5.com
Catamounts win against Minutemen extends winning streak to nine
BURLINGTON, Vt. — After Yaniv Bazini opened up the scoring for Vermont in just the 9th minute, the Catamounts offense stagnated against a tough Minutemen squad that entered Tuesday undefeated. But, that's when fifth-year midfielder Alex Nagy buried his second opportunity of the afternoon in 64th minute on the...
mynbc5.com
Sydney Myers' hattrick lifts Saranac Central High School girls soccer over Northeastern Clinton Central School
SARANAC, N.Y. — A five-goal performance in the second half from Saranac Central High School girls' soccer (12-2-0) broke a halftime tie and pushed them to a 6-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton Central High School (NCCS) (9-4-1). Section VII's top goal scorer senior Sydney Myers scored all three of her goals for the Chiefs in the second half alone. Her first two goals came as insurance scores to give her team a 3-1, and 4-1 lead. Her final goal came off a nice pass from sophomore Brenna Ducatte with less than 10:25 to go in the game.
mynbc5.com
Spartans score four times in 13 minutes, dominate Falcons
WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Spartans entered the day on a blazing hot six-game winning streak, but a strong Winooski offense didn't want to stop there. Emmanuel Omar led the way, scoring his first goal of the day in the 6th minute. Then, just two minutes late, Omar was on the receiving end of an entering cross to put the Spartans up 2-0 early.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
WCAX
Snowmaking underway at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out, but backlash remains
The resort announced a new parking plan in April that will put a dent in skiers' pockets -- while promising them nothing.
WCAX
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
mynbc5.com
Man dies after hitting cow in road on Route 105
SHELDON, Vt. — A man was killed after he hit a cow that was wandering in the road on Sunday evening in Sheldon. Vermont State Police said Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, was driving westbound on Route 105 around 9:51 p.m. when he hit a cow that was in the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
WMUR.com
Driver, cow dead after collision on New England road; surviving passenger tells police car was traveling 100+ mph
SHELDON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say the driver of a car traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle hit a cow in the roadway. Investigators said the 48-year-old driver was heading west on Route 105 in Sheldon just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred.
WCAX
New research vessel for UVM unveiled and named
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is showing off its state-of-the-art research boat. The 64-foot catamaran will function as a floating classroom and laboratory, and it is a hybrid electric-gas boat, making it a model of sustainability. “I think that each time as research moves along, it’s important...
1 dead after car traveling at more than 100 mph crashes into cow on Vermont highway
SHELDON, Vt. — The driver of a speeding vehicle died Sunday after they crashed into a cow on a highway in Vermont, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 105 in Sheldon near the Abbey Pub just before 11 p.m. found a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had struck a cow in the roadway, according to Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain season parking passes go on sale
STOWE, Vt. — Starting Oct. 11, seasonparking passes can be purchased from Stowe Mountain Resort. They cost $450 and don’t guarantee a spot, as parking remains first come, first serve, according to the resort. Daily parking will cost $30 for a spot Fridays through Sundays and on weekends.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver charged after racing another vehicle, crashing in Williston
WILLISTON — A 74-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for grossly negligent operation following a crash in Williston last month. On September 21, authorities were notified of a crash on I-89 at around 12:20 p.m. While en route to the scene, troopers were advised that one of the vehicles...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Comments / 0