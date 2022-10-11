ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

mynbc5.com

Catamounts win against Minutemen extends winning streak to nine

BURLINGTON, Vt. — After Yaniv Bazini opened up the scoring for Vermont in just the 9th minute, the Catamounts offense stagnated against a tough Minutemen squad that entered Tuesday undefeated. But, that's when fifth-year midfielder Alex Nagy buried his second opportunity of the afternoon in 64th minute on the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Sydney Myers' hattrick lifts Saranac Central High School girls soccer over Northeastern Clinton Central School

SARANAC, N.Y. — A five-goal performance in the second half from Saranac Central High School girls' soccer (12-2-0) broke a halftime tie and pushed them to a 6-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton Central High School (NCCS) (9-4-1). Section VII's top goal scorer senior Sydney Myers scored all three of her goals for the Chiefs in the second half alone. Her first two goals came as insurance scores to give her team a 3-1, and 4-1 lead. Her final goal came off a nice pass from sophomore Brenna Ducatte with less than 10:25 to go in the game.
SARANAC, NY
mynbc5.com

Spartans score four times in 13 minutes, dominate Falcons

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The Spartans entered the day on a blazing hot six-game winning streak, but a strong Winooski offense didn't want to stop there. Emmanuel Omar led the way, scoring his first goal of the day in the 6th minute. Then, just two minutes late, Omar was on the receiving end of an entering cross to put the Spartans up 2-0 early.
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

Snowmaking underway at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
KILLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Man dies after hitting cow in road on Route 105

SHELDON, Vt. — A man was killed after he hit a cow that was wandering in the road on Sunday evening in Sheldon. Vermont State Police said Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, was driving westbound on Route 105 around 9:51 p.m. when he hit a cow that was in the road.
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

New research vessel for UVM unveiled and named

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is showing off its state-of-the-art research boat. The 64-foot catamaran will function as a floating classroom and laboratory, and it is a hybrid electric-gas boat, making it a model of sustainability. “I think that each time as research moves along, it’s important...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain season parking passes go on sale

STOWE, Vt. — Starting Oct. 11, seasonparking passes can be purchased from Stowe Mountain Resort. They cost $450 and don’t guarantee a spot, as parking remains first come, first serve, according to the resort. Daily parking will cost $30 for a spot Fridays through Sundays and on weekends.
STOWE, VT

