10 Famous People Born or Raised in Midland/Odessa
If you have lived here all your life then you know this list, but if you are new to the area, here are some famous celebrities that were born or raised in Midland/Odessa. Former First Lady of the United States and former First Lady of Texas. Laura Welch Bush was born in Midland on November 4, 1946. She attended school in Midland at James Bowie Elementary, San Jacinto Junior High, and Robert E. Lee High School, now Legacy High School, where she graduated in 1964.
Curbside Bistro’s Chef Alejandra gets his day in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Last Night at the Odessa City council meeting Mayor Joven and the City of Odessa officials declared October 11th to be Chef Alejandro Barrientos day for all the work has done for the community. Whether it’s been giving back to those on Thanksgiving since 2016 or...
Odessa resident wants to inspire people with disabilities through gaming
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Caleb Griffiths was 18-years-old when he was diagnosed with a tumor on one of his eyes. The tumor left him legally blind, but it ignited a passion for videos games. Griffiths was told by doctors that he didn’t have anything wrong with his eye, but when the...
2 West Texas Haunted Houses Sure To Bring The Screams This Halloween!
We are 19 days away from Halloween! The countdown is on. Who is ready for spooky season? Have you figured out your costume, your Halloween night plans? I know people who love Halloween so much they've had this all figured out for months. Props to those folks, I still need to get my kids a Halloween costume, I guess it's time to start looking and hope all the good ones aren't all gone.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Basin Buzz: Move to the beat of East Asian cultures at the Museum of the Southwest
MIDLAND, Texas — A new exhibit that dives into the sights and sounds of East Asian percussion is open at The Fredda Turner Durham Children's Museum at the Museum of the Southwest. It's called the Freeman Foundation Asian Culture Exhibit Series and it's part of a prototype of a...
Abandoned Water Park: Water Wonderland
The Water Wonderland in Odessa, Texas. Opened in 1980 in the heart of the West Texas oil fields. Located between Midland and Odessa on Hwy 80. This was a family favorite pass time to beat the West Texas brutal summers. But sadly it was not open long.
UTPB engineering students raise concerns to UTPB President
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Students at UTPB are concerned about the engineering department after learning that the electrical and chemical departments don’t offer a specific accreditations. Students and staff met to talk about having specific accreditations after graduation. Students became aware of this after a staff member told students...
UTPB police respond to unattended death
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Sunday, October 9 at 8:13 a.m., UTPB Police received a call about an unresponsive person in a field near the walking trails off Loop 338. Upon arrival, police located the body of a man with an apparent self-inflicted injury. After an initial investigation, it was determined that no foul play […]
Humane Society of Odessa works to save injured strays
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “Rocko, his leg is definitely going to need to be amputated. It’s pretty much already amputated, and he’s not stable yet. Apollo, he’s got a lot of cuts and tears on the side of his neck, ear, and face,” said Humane Society of Odessa office manager Christyna Taylor. Not only […]
Veterans honored with quilts at Quilts of Valor event
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Quilters Guild held their Quilts of Valor event today at Midland College and awarded a group of veterans with a unique, handmade quilt each. “This is my heartbeat and our quilt guild," Permian Basin Quilt of Valor group leader Phyllis Price said. "The Midland Quilters Guild, it's their heartbeat too. And we all work together for the last, little over a year. But we put it together and it really means a lot to us to be able to honor our veterans who served our country.”
Firefighter pay raises put on hold as Odessa city council waits for completion of study
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Firefighters packed a local city hall on Tuesday night. Members of Odessa Fire Rescue showed up in force and in support of a potential pay raise. However, during the 6 P.M. city council meeting, council members decided that Odessa firefighters will not be getting a pay raise, yet. The call to […]
Food Truck in a New Location: What is Happening to Johnny’s BBQ in Midland?
Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland has been around for almost 70 years, so what is going on right now at that location?. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Johnny's BBQ in downtown Midland was opened in 1955 by the late Johnny Hackney and he ran the restaurant till 2006 when he sold it to Roy and Tami Gillean who have kept the restaurant open since then selling the same BBQ that made the restaurant a local favorite.
Midland ISD school board debate
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The November elections are less than a month away. Several local government positions are on the ballot including three districts for the Midland ISD school board. Tuesday night CBS7 attended the Basin PBS debate with all candidates for all three districts. They answered questions about their...
Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick tours Midland natural gas plant
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick visited natural gas company Ovitntiv at their field office Wednesday. Craddick was on site to observe weatherization efforts that will ensure their preparedness during future weather emergencies. Following Winter Storm Uri, the state's first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the commission in August.
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Mckinney Park on October 15. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with adoption fees being $27 (Cash Only). For more information, people can visit the Odessa Animal Shelter.
When Ross Met Marilyn: The story of how two retirees fell in love at a retirement home
MIDLAND, Texas — Love is patient, love is kind. That can’t be more true for 92-year-old Ross Champion and 83-year-old Marilyn Brewer Smith, two residents of Polo Park Estates. Marilyn and Ross are in love, and they fell in love right in this retirement community. "My first day...
Johnny's Barbecue in Midland closes doors for good
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland staple restaurant Johnny's Barbecue may have officially closed its doors, but the property will remain and live on as a new restaurant with new owners. “Sometimes change is good. And this young couple we've been working with for nearly a year and to see...
Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply. According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
Four locations getting traffic lights
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A project to install traffic lights at four locations in the Odessa District is starting this month. Much of the work in the initial stages will have minimum impact on traffic. Traffic lights will be placed at the following intersections:. >> Business Interstate 20 and West...
