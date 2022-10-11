Read full article on original website
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
‘Serious crash’ closes portion of Dam Neck Rd in Virginia Beach
Police are asking motorists to avoid a portion of Damn Neck Road in Virginia Beach following a "serious crash" Tuesday evening.
Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk. According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
13newsnow.com
Former Va. Beach police chief updates progress of city's Independent Citizen Review Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders are in the home stretch of installing a new level of police accountability in Virginia Beach. Last year, city council unanimously approved the creation of an 11-person civilian-based board that will look at investigations of misconduct and abuses of authority within law enforcement agencies.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
Virginia Beach runaway last seen more than a week ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Dept. is on the lookout for a 16-year-old runaway. According to the department, Gabrielle Houston was last seen more than a week ago on October 3. Police say she may be with another juvenile who drives a black 1996 Nissan Datsun.
California Burrito owner plans to file an appeal in court after Norfolk city officials pull his permit
NORFOLK, Va. — California Burrito is now the fourth Downton Norfolk business to lose its conditional use permit (CUP) in recent months. Norfolk city council members voted to pull the permit at a Tuesday meeting. It joins Scotty Quixx and Legacy Restaurant & Lounge, which had their conditional use...
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney gives conclusions from review of OIS from Feb.
Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi announced his legal conclusions of the February officer-involved shooting of Barry D. Carrington, Jr. on Granby Street
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
Norfolk City Council pulls California Burrito's permit
NORFOLK, Va. — A majority of members on Norfolk City Council voted to pull the conditional use permit for California Burrito, following a public hearing Tuesday night. That permit allowed the business to operate a nightclub, sell alcohol and stay open until 2 a.m. The restaurant has a nightclub...
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Williamsburg woman caught with loaded gun at Richmond International Airport
According to a press release, the 9mm gun was loaded with six bullets was found in the woman's carry-on bag when it triggered an alarm in the security check point.
Norfolk Sheriff’s Office needs your help naming its new K-9
The 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer will be trained in narcotics detection and tracking.
86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m. Police say the driver of a...
Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
Newport News PD's domestic violence team raises awareness, while making a difference
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month and events and initiatives across Hampton Roads, including in Newport News, are shining a light on the issue. On Wednesday afternoon in Newport News, law enforcement officers walked through a neighborhood to extend resources. Moreover, a dedicated unit at...
Months before tenant found dead, Newport News received reports of people living at SeaView lofts
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Residents of the still condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex may have read a different headline about their former home Monday morning. Almost four months after safety violations forced residents out in July, Newport News authorities found a man dead inside the apartment complex. They believe...
