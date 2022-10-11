ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police pursuit through Chesapeake, Norfolk ends in car crash

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a police pursuit that ended with a car crash in Norfolk. According to a news release from Chesapeake police, officers found a stolen car near the intersection of Battlefield Boulevard and Volvo Parkway shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hamm
13News Now

Norfolk City Council pulls California Burrito's permit

NORFOLK, Va. — A majority of members on Norfolk City Council voted to pull the conditional use permit for California Burrito, following a public hearing Tuesday night. That permit allowed the business to operate a nightclub, sell alcohol and stay open until 2 a.m. The restaurant has a nightclub...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Accident#Hampton Roads#City Council#Crosswalks#Construction Maintenance#Park Place Civic League#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on N King St in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening. According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street. Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the […]
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy