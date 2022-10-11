ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

wyo4news.com

RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
sweetwaternow.com

SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
wyo4news.com

First of a series of local election debates to take place today

12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates. All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
wyo4news.com

HEALTHspot kiosk installed at White Mountain Library

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Library go-ers at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs might see a new addition to the facility as of last Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health has teamed up with Incentahealth, a wellness organization out of Englewood Colorado to offer a virtual diabetes prevention program. The kiosk was added on a partition wall between the area where the main checkout desk is and the children’s book section.
wyo4news.com

Local United Way closes diaper need gap

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s recent Community Diaper Drive resulted in donations of 4,677 diapers, 2,544 wipes, and $2,800 in cash for their Sweetwater County Community Diaper Banks. Most of these donations were from individuals who donated at several drop-off locations, with the exception of boxes of diapers from Able Hands and a $1,500 gift from Rock Springs Kiwanis. Square State Brewing offered a tab discount with a diaper donation.
wyo4news.com

October food drive for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank this October. The variety found in food donations is such a treat for their patrons. Help the Food Bank give its patrons a special treat this month with food donations.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
wyo4news.com

Readings from Deep Wild Journal

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting a literary reading with authors from the Deep Wild Journal: Writing from the Backcountry on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Light refreshments will be served as three writers for the journal, Stephanie Eardley, Stephen Lottridge, and Rich Kempa read and discuss their work and that of other contributors to the journal.
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com

Joann Lee Lane (February 19, 1944 – October 4, 2022)

Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com

RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase

October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.
wyo4news.com

Fatal Crash Near La Barge, Wyoming

LA BARGE, WYOMING — On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the...
wyo4news.com

Rock Springs Avengers u19 win 2022 Equality State Championship

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A Brotherhood Becomes a Championship. The Rock Springs Avengers u19 Boys Team Captured the 2022 Equality State Championship on October 9 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette, WY. The championship match was the culmination of a commitment these players and coaches made to...
oilcity.news

2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
