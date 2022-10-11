Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
RS Main Street/URA announces Volunteer of the Month for September
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Fire update to be given during upcoming Commissioners Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — During the October 18, 2022, Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners meeting, the Commissioners will be presented with an update from County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman. Zimmerman will discuss the current and future outlook of the fire department budget, agency participation, and the number of...
wyo4news.com
First of a series of local election debates to take place today
12 p.m. – House District 48 Candidates. All of today’s debates will be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page. Tomorrow, the Green River Chamber will hold a debate featuring candidates for the Green River City Council and the mayor’s race. That debate will occur at Western’s Green River Center at 6 p.m. This debate will also be live-streamed on the Wyo4News Facebook page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
HEALTHspot kiosk installed at White Mountain Library
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Library go-ers at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs might see a new addition to the facility as of last Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health has teamed up with Incentahealth, a wellness organization out of Englewood Colorado to offer a virtual diabetes prevention program. The kiosk was added on a partition wall between the area where the main checkout desk is and the children’s book section.
wyo4news.com
Local United Way closes diaper need gap
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s recent Community Diaper Drive resulted in donations of 4,677 diapers, 2,544 wipes, and $2,800 in cash for their Sweetwater County Community Diaper Banks. Most of these donations were from individuals who donated at several drop-off locations, with the exception of boxes of diapers from Able Hands and a $1,500 gift from Rock Springs Kiwanis. Square State Brewing offered a tab discount with a diaper donation.
wyo4news.com
RSHS to host career fair in November, looking for businesses interested in booths
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School, in partnership with WWCC, will be hosting a career fair on Wednesday, November 9 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tiger Arena on the main campus at Rock Springs High School. If any businesses are interested in having a booth...
wyo4news.com
October food drive for the Food Bank of Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Food Bank of Sweetwater County is asking the community for donations for the food bank this October. The variety found in food donations is such a treat for their patrons. Help the Food Bank give its patrons a special treat this month with food donations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sweetwaternow.com
WE Soda Ltd. Announces New Greenfield Soda Ash Project near Green River
GREEN RIVER — WE Soda Ltd, a Ciner Company, the largest global natural soda ash producer, is pleased to announce Project West, a new greenfield soda ash project in Southwest Wyoming. The project is near WE Soda’s Pacific Soda project near Green River. The planned in-situ mining project...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Fatal crash North of Rock Springs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
wyo4news.com
Readings from Deep Wild Journal
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is hosting a literary reading with authors from the Deep Wild Journal: Writing from the Backcountry on Friday, October 21 at 7 p.m. in room 1302. Light refreshments will be served as three writers for the journal, Stephanie Eardley, Stephen Lottridge, and Rich Kempa read and discuss their work and that of other contributors to the journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for October 13, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Friday – Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
wyo4news.com
Joann Lee Lane (February 19, 1944 – October 4, 2022)
Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Cremation will take place; A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside services and inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
RSPD releases info on Monday’s vehicle chase
October 12, 2022 — Last evening, the Rock Springs Police Department released information on a Monday afternoon vehicle chase that involved a Rock Springs man. According to the report, around 2:15 Monday afternoon, Rock Spring Police received numerous calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically at a high rate of speed. When officers responded and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, eventually crashing into another vehicle.
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
wyo4news.com
Fatal Crash Near La Barge, Wyoming
LA BARGE, WYOMING — On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Avengers u19 win 2022 Equality State Championship
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A Brotherhood Becomes a Championship. The Rock Springs Avengers u19 Boys Team Captured the 2022 Equality State Championship on October 9 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette, WY. The championship match was the culmination of a commitment these players and coaches made to...
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
Comments / 0