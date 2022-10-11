ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Collingwood trades star Brodie Grundy to Melbourne

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45acFj_0iTyqOxw00
Despite having five years left on his contract, Brodie Grundy has parted ways with Collingwood, who have traded him to rival club Melbourne.

Highly-paid Collingwood big man Brodie Grundy has been offloaded to Melbourne to partner with fellow All-Australian ruckman Max Gawn. Grundy, who had five years left on his lucrative contract, is off to Melbourne with the Magpies receiving pick 27 in exchange.

Collingwood were determined to part ways with Grundy and his mammoth contract to relieve pressure on their salary cap. The Magpies pulled off a similar trade in 2020 when Adam Treloar was controversially forced out despite having five years left on his deal.

Grundy never formally requested a trade but saw the writing on the wall and identified a spot alongside Gawn after premiership tall Luke Jackson’s departure to Fremantle. It means Melbourne, who bowed out in straight-sets this year in their premiership defence, will boast serious experience and depth in the ruck. Gawn has been All-Australian for the last five seasons, while Grundy was named alongside him in the AFL’s best 22 in 2018 and 2019.

On the back of those dynamic seasons where Grundy also claimed Collingwood’s Copeland Trophy, he was rewarded with a monster seven-year deal at the Magpies.

Meanwhile, Brisbane have landed a replacement for Daniel McStay with three-time Hawthorn premiership star Jack Gunston traded to the Lions. Gunston will fit straight into Brisbane’s powerful forward line alongside fellow talls Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood following McStay’s move to Collingwood.

The Lions gave up pick 48 and a future fourth-round draft selection for the services of Gunston, who has kicked 430 goals in 225 AFL games. The 30-year-old becomes the third Hawthorn premiership star in five years to move to Brisbane, following in the footsteps of Luke Hodge and Grant Birchall.

“I am very excited to be joining a young group who are continually every year on the rise and ready for some success,” Gunston said.

Gunston started his career with Adelaide, playing 14 games for the Crows before moving to Hawthorn ahead of the 2012 season. He played in a grand final every year in his first four seasons with the Hawks, winning three of them.

Lions coach Chris Fagan, who remains on leave from the club after serious historical allegations levelled against him and Alastair Clarkson, was football manager at Hawthorn when Gunston arrived at the Hawks.

“It’s great to have Jack joining us and we see him as someone who will add a lot to our list,” Lions list manager Dom Ambrogio said. “Not only does he bring in premiership experience, but he also adds value in many other ways including his leadership.”

The Lions will look to top off their trade period by securing Western Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley before the Wednesday night deadline. The reigning Bulldogs best-and-fairest winner wants to be traded to Brisbane, but negotiations between the clubs has been messy.

