mynbc5.com
RedHawks early offense, lucky bounces guide them to 1-0 victory over Lakers
The metal bleachers still hadn't warmed up beneath the spectators at Colchester High School before RedHawks junior Chloe Pecor netted the only goal of the game in a thrilling 1-0 win over the Lakers. A battle of the only two remaining undefeated teams in Vermont D1 girl's soccer was decided...
mynbc5.com
Hornets shock Bulldogs to end streak
ESSEX, Vt. — Roughly 15 minutes into the second half, the Hornets were clinging onto a 1-0 lead over one of the best teams in the state. They needed some insurance, and one of the team's youngest members delivered the final blow. Freshman Hazel Fry scored a twisting goal...
mynbc5.com
Sydney Myers' hattrick lifts Saranac Central High School girls soccer over Northeastern Clinton Central School
SARANAC, N.Y. — A five-goal performance in the second half from Saranac Central High School girls' soccer (12-2-0) broke a halftime tie and pushed them to a 6-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton Central High School (NCCS) (9-4-1). Section VII's top goal scorer senior Sydney Myers scored all three of her goals for the Chiefs in the second half alone. Her first two goals came as insurance scores to give her team a 3-1, and 4-1 lead. Her final goal came off a nice pass from sophomore Brenna Ducatte with less than 10:25 to go in the game.
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Waitsfield
WAITSFIELD, Vt. — It's a new week, and we have a new town to explore!. In "This is Our Home," NBC5 Anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman spoke with two people who have close generational ties to Waitsfield, Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
mynbc5.com
Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
WCAX
Snowmaking underway at Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
wamc.org
WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years
One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
WCAX
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
mynbc5.com
Man dies after hitting cow in road on Route 105
SHELDON, Vt. — A man was killed after he hit a cow that was wandering in the road on Sunday evening in Sheldon. Vermont State Police said Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, was driving westbound on Route 105 around 9:51 p.m. when he hit a cow that was in the road.
WCAX
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
mynbc5.com
Leddy Beach reopens following possible carcinogen contamination
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Beach at Leddy Park is officially back open to the public after an accidental styrene spill last month forced officials to close the area for cleanup. The most recent samples have shown non-detectable levels of styrene in the stream closest to Lake Champlain, according to Robert Goulding from the Burlington's Department of Public Works.
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out in 24 hours
STOWE, Vt. — Almost as quickly as they were available, parking passes for Stowe Mountain Resort have sold out. The resort posted that the passes were sold out on parkstowe.com on Wednesday morning. The passes had originally gone up for sale on Oct. 11. A parking pass set buyers...
1 dead after car traveling at more than 100 mph crashes into cow on Vermont highway
SHELDON, Vt. — The driver of a speeding vehicle died Sunday after they crashed into a cow on a highway in Vermont, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 105 in Sheldon near the Abbey Pub just before 11 p.m. found a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had struck a cow in the roadway, according to Vermont State Police.
WMUR.com
Driver, cow dead after collision on New England road; surviving passenger tells police car was traveling 100+ mph
SHELDON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say the driver of a car traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle hit a cow in the roadway. Investigators said the 48-year-old driver was heading west on Route 105 in Sheldon just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
WCAX
Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
Man's body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
mynbc5.com
Stowe Mountain season parking passes go on sale
STOWE, Vt. — Starting Oct. 11, seasonparking passes can be purchased from Stowe Mountain Resort. They cost $450 and don’t guarantee a spot, as parking remains first come, first serve, according to the resort. Daily parking will cost $30 for a spot Fridays through Sundays and on weekends.
