ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winooski, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Hornets shock Bulldogs to end streak

ESSEX, Vt. — Roughly 15 minutes into the second half, the Hornets were clinging onto a 1-0 lead over one of the best teams in the state. They needed some insurance, and one of the team's youngest members delivered the final blow. Freshman Hazel Fry scored a twisting goal...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Sydney Myers' hattrick lifts Saranac Central High School girls soccer over Northeastern Clinton Central School

SARANAC, N.Y. — A five-goal performance in the second half from Saranac Central High School girls' soccer (12-2-0) broke a halftime tie and pushed them to a 6-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton Central High School (NCCS) (9-4-1). Section VII's top goal scorer senior Sydney Myers scored all three of her goals for the Chiefs in the second half alone. Her first two goals came as insurance scores to give her team a 3-1, and 4-1 lead. Her final goal came off a nice pass from sophomore Brenna Ducatte with less than 10:25 to go in the game.
SARANAC, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enosburg Falls, VT
Local
Vermont Sports
Richford, VT
Sports
City
Winooski, VT
City
Richford, VT
Winooski, VT
Sports
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Waitsfield

WAITSFIELD, Vt. — It's a new week, and we have a new town to explore!. In "This is Our Home," NBC5 Anchor Sarahbeth Ackerman spoke with two people who have close generational ties to Waitsfield, Vermont.
WAITSFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

Snowmaking underway at Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to begin snowmaking in preparation for the start of the ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. In an hour’s tie, Killington says it can fire up its 240 snow guns covering 80 acres of trails using 720-thousand gallons of water to blanket 12 inches of snow, just in 60 minutes time!
KILLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#13 Minutes#Score Four#Spartans#Bfa Fairfax
wamc.org

WCAX’s Kelly O’Brien bidding farewell to North Country after five years

One of our newsroom colleagues in Northern New York is bidding farewell to the region after five years, and speaking on behalf of North Country bureau chief Pat Bradley, we're sorry to see her go. Kelly O'Brien with WCAX TV announced at the end of last month that she's moving on to take a new position. She says the greater Plattsburgh market has become like family. And before she finishes packing her bags, O'Brien spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception

With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
STOWE, VT
mynbc5.com

Man dies after hitting cow in road on Route 105

SHELDON, Vt. — A man was killed after he hit a cow that was wandering in the road on Sunday evening in Sheldon. Vermont State Police said Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, was driving westbound on Route 105 around 9:51 p.m. when he hit a cow that was in the road.
SHELDON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
mynbc5.com

Leddy Beach reopens following possible carcinogen contamination

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Beach at Leddy Park is officially back open to the public after an accidental styrene spill last month forced officials to close the area for cleanup. The most recent samples have shown non-detectable levels of styrene in the stream closest to Lake Champlain, according to Robert Goulding from the Burlington's Department of Public Works.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out in 24 hours

STOWE, Vt. — Almost as quickly as they were available, parking passes for Stowe Mountain Resort have sold out. The resort posted that the passes were sold out on parkstowe.com on Wednesday morning. The passes had originally gone up for sale on Oct. 11. A parking pass set buyers...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Stowe Mountain season parking passes go on sale

STOWE, Vt. — Starting Oct. 11, seasonparking passes can be purchased from Stowe Mountain Resort. They cost $450 and don’t guarantee a spot, as parking remains first come, first serve, according to the resort. Daily parking will cost $30 for a spot Fridays through Sundays and on weekends.
STOWE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy