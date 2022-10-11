ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geelong star Amy McDonald challenges AFLW ban

 2 days ago
Geelong Cats player Amy McDonald is aiming to take the field against the West Coast Eagles if her ban is overturned.

Geelong will try their luck at the AFLW Tribunal for the second time in the space of two weeks after Amy McDonald became the latest Cat to be banned for a dangerous tackle. The two-time best and fairest winner was slapped with a one-match suspension for her dump tackle on Essendon’s Steph Cain.

Cain landed awkwardly on her head and neck in the tackle, but was able to play on. The incident was assessed as careless, medium impact and high contact, resulting in a one-match ban.

If the Cats fail to overturn the suspension at Tuesday night’s hearing, McDonald will miss Saturday’s clash with West Coast at Ikon Park.

The incident comes a fortnight after fellow Geelong star Georgie Prespakis failed to have her two-match ban overturned at the AFLW Tribunal. Prespakis’ heavy challenge concussed St Kilda ruck Erin McKinnon, with the Tribunal upholding the charge following a marathon session.

In McDonald’s case, Geelong may argue Cain’s resistance to the tackle - in which she tried to stay upright by planting her right leg - contributed to her toppling head first into the turf.

Currently in fifth place on the ladder, the Cats are on track to play finals, however with the competition so tightly contested, they are only one win below the top placed Adelaide Crows and only one win in front of the ninth placed Western Bulldogs. With only three rounds remaining in the regular season, and McDonald such a pivotal player in their line up, Geelong will be sweating on the outcome of the appeal.

In other disciplinary matters, Carlton veteran Elise O’Dea accepted a one-match suspension for striking St Kilda’s Hannah Priest. Richmond’s Meagan Kiely, Alyce Parker of GWS, and Collingwood’s Ruby Schleicher all accepted reprimands.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
CHINA
