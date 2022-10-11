Read full article on original website
Norwell's McBride signs with Bethel to continue basketball career
Norwell senior Luke McBride signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Bethel University on Tuesday. Norwell's McBride signs with Bethel to continue basketball career. Norwell senior Luke McBride signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Bethel University on Tuesday.
Lee steps down at South Side due to health reasons
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Guy “Tiny” Lee is no longer the head football coach at South Side High School per a statement released by the school that cited health reasons for the change. Lee was in his second season leading the Archers program. South Side is 0-8 this year and will close out the […]
Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run
GARRETT, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a...
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
High School Volleyball: Heritage edges Woodlan to advance in sectionals
Heritage defeated Woodlan 3-2 (25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-6) in the first round of sectional play on Tuesday night. High School Volleyball: Heritage edges Woodlan to advance in sectionals. Heritage defeated Woodlan 3-2 (25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-6) in the first round of sectional play on Tuesday night.
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Located in the northeastern corner of the state of Indiana, Fort Wayne has over 120 miles of hiking trails, 80 parks, and 10 splash pads for children. There are countless restaurants and shops to explore that you could stay in Fort Wayne for months and never fully explore all that it has to offer.
Fort Wayne Sport Club announces date for last fish fry of the year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Sport Club (FWSC) will be hosting its last fish fry of the year later this month as part of the club’s monthly tradition. The fish fry will be held at 3102 Ardmore Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Famous Taco set to open a southwest location on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular local taco restaurant is on its way to opening a second restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne after an agreement was signed between restaurateur Martin Quintana and a condominium association. It’s likely Quintana will receive approval from the Fort Wayne...
Massive Bass Road construction project continues Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Beginning Monday, Bass Road between Scott and Hadley Road will be closed. This is from now, until December 1 of next year. According to officials, crews will be doing bridge work. This massive project that began in 2017 includes repaving the road,...
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
Fall colors looking to peak right on schedule
Weather conditions have been ideal for the fall colors this year.
September shooting on McClellan Street being investigated
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that took place on September 25. The shooting happened around 4:06 a.m. at 4900 McClellan Street. Police say they found a woman with a gunshot wound at the address, and she was taken to a local hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
‘I accept full responsibility’: Indiana mayor apologizes after drunk driving arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”
Man dead after vehicle drives off Maplecrest Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after driving off Maplecrest Road early Tuesday morning. Around 4 a.m., a New Haven police officer on patrol found a vehicle off the road and in a tree line in the 6100 block of SR 930. Police say the man driving...
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
