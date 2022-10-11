FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of the second-largest city in Indiana has offered a public apology after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Tom Henry, who has been mayor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, since 2008, said in a tweet: “I want to apologize to the residents of Fort Wayne and my family for the poor decision I made to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking at a local function. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I’m relieved that no one was hurt in this incident. The Fort Wayne Police Department handled this situation with professionalism and followed all of the correct procedures and protocols.”

