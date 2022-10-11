ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Jetty Bandits return

Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX

