Corpus Christi police arrest man in connection to fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another 18-year-old at an apartment near Woodlawn Elementary School Monday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police Department officers found a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 6500 block of McArdle Road. The man died at the...
CCPD: Suspect arrested in city's latest homicide
18-year-old Andrew Lugo was taken into custody for murder on Monday evening at a residence on the 1400 block of Corban Dr.
Man arrested for murder after 18-year-old Jeremiah Vera was found dead in Corpus Christi apartment
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police arrested an 18-year-old man for murder on Monday afternoon, nine hours after another 18-year-old man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Vera, was found dead inside a Bay Area apartment complex. Police arrested Andrew Lugo at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of...
Wrong-way SPID driver charged with intoxication manslaughter after hitting, killing motorcyclist, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police charged a woman with intoxication manslaughter after they said she crashed into a motorcyclist while driving the wrong way on S. Padre Island Dr., killing him. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to calls of a head-on crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Flour Bluff mourned by his band
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is facing serious charges after Corpus Christi Police Department officials believe she caused a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend. According to the crash report obtained by 3NEWS, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was under the influence...
Caregiver arrested for taking advantage of elderly, RPD looking for more victims
A Rockport woman is in custody after allegedly taking advantage of elderly Rockport residents, according to a Facebook post from the Rockport Police Department.
CCPD working fatal crash at NPID and Agnes Street involving concrete pump truck
Officials are responding to a crash at the North Padre Island Drive and Agnes Street involving multiple vehicles.
Elderly woman dies after causing wrong-way head-on collision on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 83-year-old woman died after causing a wrong-way crash on Oct. 1. Corpus Christi Police Department officers said when they arrived at the 7700 block of State Hwy. 358 at around 12:45 a.m., a Ram was on fire and the 28-year-old driver had just managed to get out of it.
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver near Waldron Road
The driver of the vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, identified as 30-year-old Sarah Hoss, was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
Man arrested for murder, other charges following shooting on Staples Street
Corpus Christi Police Department officials said in a release that at about 2:24 am Friday morning, officers responded to the 900 block of South Staples Street for a shooting.
A Haunting in Portland: A sneak peak at a family-friendly haunted house
This Portland family went all out for Halloween! Mariah Gallegos gives us a preview of this haunted house.
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
Airport officials are for a $17M renovation to start. The project will put a new roof on the facility, as well as other upgrades.
Hazel Bazemore Park project remains in limbo
A trip to the park reveals uneven and cracked the foundation as well as weeds growing despite the installation of a weed blocker.
West Side woman requires surgery after being attacked by dogs
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local woman survived a grisly dog attack which almost cost her an arm this weekend. Her family tells 3NEWS their mother was in good spirits Monday but was back in surgery. The woman’s neighbors and the Good Samaritans who helped get her the medical...
Troubleshooters: Information for renters from a judge, Texas AG's office, CCHA
We hear from several government agencies/officials about how renters can protect themselves and what to do if they feel their rights are violated.
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
One study says Corpus Christi is third best city for drivers in America. Here's why.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WalletHub has named Corpus Christi the third best city to drive in across America. With continuous pothole problems plaguing the city (so much so that we have our own segment related to potholes), your first thought may be 'why?!'. Well, it really came down to...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
City officials resume ticketing properties with overgrown grass, weeds
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi Code Enforcement officers are once again ticketing folks with tall weeds and grass on their property. The ticket-writing effort had been on pause, but now violators could find themselves in Municipal Court answering to a judge for their eyesore yards. On...
Jetty Bandits return
Lupe Castillo of San Antonio caught and released this big bull redfish on Friday, Oct. 7. Castillo is the founder of the San Antonio chapter of the Jetty Bandits, a group of avid fishermen who come to Port Aransas every year in October to fish for redfish and other species. The group sets up along the south jetty to fish, […]
