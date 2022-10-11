Dr. Joshua Richter: You mentioned those terms of heme tox, that the drug really does have a predilection towards the megakaryocytes and thrombocytopenia is there. And one of the things that we saw in STORM when we gave the drug twice a week is we couldn't overcome this with TPO mimetics, but when we give it once a week, we can. The one thing, though, is when we use TPO mimetics, you have to ramp up the dose really fast. So if you look at the end plate, like package insert, they'll say start at one mic per kilo and then a week later go to two and a week later go to three, and you go up one at a time to a max of ten. And a lot of these patients we go like two, five, ten, or five, ten, we ramp it up rather quickly. Because if you use selinexor in later lines, you could have more thrombocytopenia. We see less of that severe thrombocytopenia in the early lines. But those are my two little tips and tricks. Don’t know your thoughts on the matter.

