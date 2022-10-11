Read full article on original website
What Are The Signs of Post Traumatic Stress? Alexander Frankian Dives Into Causes And Treatments
Post traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, is a condition that can develop after someone has experienced a traumatic event. This can include anything from being in a car accident to being the victim of a crime. Entrepreneur Alexander Frankian in Lake Hughes, CA, understands that people with PTSD may experience flashbacks, nightmares, and intrusive thoughts about the event. They may also have difficulty coping with everyday life tasks. If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be suffering from PTSD, keep reading for more information on the signs and symptoms of this condition.
Paternal stress associated with children's emotional and behavioral problems at age two
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London with the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and others has found an association between fathers who experience too much stress in the months following the birth of their child, and the child's subsequent development of emotional and behavioral problems at age two.
Therapy dogs don’t always help kids with autism
For some children with autism spectrum disorder, therapy dogs can help relieve stress and motivate them to complete tasks, but they are not preferred by all children with autism. Children with autism may struggle with anxiety or have difficulty communicating in certain social situations. To help alleviate those struggles, researchers...
Demand for Isle of Man child mental health services soars by 83%
The number of children in need of mental health treatment on the Isle of Man has risen by 83% since 2020. There are currently more than 1,300 four to 17-year-olds receiving or waiting for treatment from the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service. Manx Care said the "stark increase" was...
How to Make a Relapse Prevention Plan for Long-Term Recovery
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxne.com/relapse-prevention-plan-for-long-term-recovery/. People can stay in recovery for longer at lower relapse rates if they have a relapse prevention plan. A relapse prevention plan is a strategy for identifying and reducing the risks associated with relapse. Through relapse prevention strategies, you can reduce the chance of slipping back into old patterns of substance use, but you might be especially at risk of a relapse event within the first year of established recovery. Learn how relapse is part of the recovery process, and see what you can do to make a relapse prevention plan for long-term recovery.
For the first time, influential task force recommends screening children 8 and older for anxiety
CNN — For the first time, the US Preventive Services Task Force has recommended screening for anxiety in children 8 and older. In its final recommendations, published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA, the task force also urged screening for depression in children 12 and older, consistent with recommendations from 2016.
How a fitness program helps achieve your dog’s health goals
Many people seem to think that their pets don’t need exercise. This is untrue. It is a dangerous belief to hold. If your pet doesn’t exercise, it could develop many diseases humans develop when they live sedentary lifestyles. And in humans, various studies have conclusively shown that inactivity is strongly associated with early mortality.
Practical Considerations for Reducing Risk and Providing Supportive Care
Dr. Joshua Richter: You mentioned those terms of heme tox, that the drug really does have a predilection towards the megakaryocytes and thrombocytopenia is there. And one of the things that we saw in STORM when we gave the drug twice a week is we couldn't overcome this with TPO mimetics, but when we give it once a week, we can. The one thing, though, is when we use TPO mimetics, you have to ramp up the dose really fast. So if you look at the end plate, like package insert, they'll say start at one mic per kilo and then a week later go to two and a week later go to three, and you go up one at a time to a max of ten. And a lot of these patients we go like two, five, ten, or five, ten, we ramp it up rather quickly. Because if you use selinexor in later lines, you could have more thrombocytopenia. We see less of that severe thrombocytopenia in the early lines. But those are my two little tips and tricks. Don’t know your thoughts on the matter.
