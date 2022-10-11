Read full article on original website
10/10 Inside The Zone – Week Nine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The final week of the regular season brings a great deal of excitement, especially in the Northeast Eight where Columbia City and Norwell square off in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” – a huge topic of conversation in your latest edition of “Inside The Zone” with Justin Kenny […]
wfft.com
Norwell's McBride signs with Bethel to continue basketball career
Norwell senior Luke McBride signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Bethel University on Tuesday.
wfft.com
High School Volleyball: Heritage edges Woodlan to advance in sectionals
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Heritage defeated Woodlan 3-2 (25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-6) in the first round of sectional play on Tuesday night. The Patriots move on to face Angola in the sectional semifinals on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Area Scoreboard:. Class 3A - Sectional 21 (Leo) Heritage 3,...
wfft.com
Komets open 2022 training camp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Komets launched their 71st training camp today at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The club opened with 24 players, seven returning from last season’s team. Also, the team has added forward Louie Rowe to the roster. “I’m anticipating a high-intensity camp. We’re...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run
GARRETT, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a...
wfft.com
Breezy, cooler Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — There is a small chance of a little light rain before daybreak Thursday. The rain shift quickly to the east before sunrise. Expect more sunshine in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs top out in the 50s and lower 60s with...
WANE-TV
Nicholas Ferreri is “Funniest in the Fort”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne voted WANE’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri as “Funniest in the Fort”. Various Fort Wayne personalities “competed” in the contest to find out who could deliver the funniest joke. Votes were made in the form of donations to The Literacy Alliance and the person delivering the joke with the most votes received the “Funniest in the Fort” title.
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Fort Wayne, Indiana
Located in the northeastern corner of the state of Indiana, Fort Wayne has over 120 miles of hiking trails, 80 parks, and 10 splash pads for children. There are countless restaurants and shops to explore that you could stay in Fort Wayne for months and never fully explore all that it has to offer.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
wfft.com
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
wfft.com
Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
wfft.com
Students evacuate schools for fire prevention week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thick smoke filled the Holland Elementary hallways as students evacuated the building. For National Fire Prevention Week, all Fort Wayne schools went through an emergency evacuation drill. Holland was the lucky school chosen for a simulated fire, part of the 76th Annual WOWO citywide fire drill.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: FWPD welcomes new therapy dog to the force
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its newest member to the force on Monday– Tinsley. Tinsley will serve as a therapy dog to the department. The dog is named after Officer David Tinsley, who passed away in the line of duty in 2018.
WANE-TV
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
WANE-TV
Famous Taco set to open a southwest location on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular local taco restaurant is on its way to opening a second restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne after an agreement was signed between restaurateur Martin Quintana and a condominium association. It’s likely Quintana will receive approval from the Fort Wayne...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Massive Bass Road construction project continues Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Beginning Monday, Bass Road between Scott and Hadley Road will be closed. This is from now, until December 1 of next year. According to officials, crews will be doing bridge work. This massive project that began in 2017 includes repaving the road,...
WANE-TV
Poll: Will Mayor Henry’s arrest affect how you vote?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced in June he would be running for an unprecedented fifth term. On Sunday he was was booked into the Allen County Jail on one misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to .15 percent or more, according to court records. Indiana’s legal limit is below .08 percent.
