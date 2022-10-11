FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne voted WANE’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri as “Funniest in the Fort”. Various Fort Wayne personalities “competed” in the contest to find out who could deliver the funniest joke. Votes were made in the form of donations to The Literacy Alliance and the person delivering the joke with the most votes received the “Funniest in the Fort” title.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO