Allen County, IN

Paid internship program available at Early Childhood Alliance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) is offering a paid internship program for eligible applicants. The program allows interns to gain a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential on the job in early education classrooms. The CDA is nationally recognized and is obtained by completing training, passing an...
Students evacuate schools for fire prevention week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thick smoke filled the Holland Elementary hallways as students evacuated the building. For National Fire Prevention Week, all Fort Wayne schools went through an emergency evacuation drill. Holland was the lucky school chosen for a simulated fire, part of the 76th Annual WOWO citywide fire drill.
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
FWPD's new therapy dog will address officers mental health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its new therapy dog Tinsley to the department on Monday. Tinsley is the first of his kind for the department. FWPD Patrolman and Tinsley's handler Lisa Woods said he will help with officers mental health. "Officers experience post traumatic...
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
Churubusco diner honors service members

Traveling through Churubusco, you are likely to speed right past Heroes Family Bistro and Pub in the appropriately named Turtle Town Plaza on Indiana 33. A few years ago, after operating as a franchise, owner Tim Fensler opted to go it on his own as an independent pizza joint, saying they kept most of the menu and added a few of their own things, includes a subtle but full bar.
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer

A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus

State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy

VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
