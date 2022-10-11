Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Paid internship program available at Early Childhood Alliance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) is offering a paid internship program for eligible applicants. The program allows interns to gain a Child Development Associate (CDA) credential on the job in early education classrooms. The CDA is nationally recognized and is obtained by completing training, passing an...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control faces staff shortage, asking city for funding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — 2022 has been a year of shortages. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is dealing with a few of its own. The facility is not only in need of more employees, but also money to expand the shelter. They presented a budget to the...
wfft.com
Kids Who Care: Young siblings collect acorns to help local park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - On a sunny October afternoon, Hope, Hadley and Hannah Murphy are all joining the effort to aid Fox Island County Park. Sarah Loshe - the organizer of an event to collect acorns for the park - was excited to see the Murphy family pitching in.
WANE-TV
‘It’s heartbreaking’: The struggles of affordable childcare in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- The cost of care is complicated, between being expensive for families and expensive for the daycare to stay open. A battle that families have been fighting for years. In Noble County, a proposed program could change the way the system works. Jenna Anderson, with the Early...
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Networking and fun with the Black Business Card Party
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s almost time to roll out the red carpet again for the fifth annual Black Business Card Party. Event chair Zachary Briggs said this event is a great way to benefit minority communities in and around Fort Wayne both socially and economically. “We...
WANE-TV
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
wfft.com
Students evacuate schools for fire prevention week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Thick smoke filled the Holland Elementary hallways as students evacuated the building. For National Fire Prevention Week, all Fort Wayne schools went through an emergency evacuation drill. Holland was the lucky school chosen for a simulated fire, part of the 76th Annual WOWO citywide fire drill.
WANE-TV
City Councilwoman, residents show concern for proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne
‘zero waste doesn’t mean zero pollution,’ activist says. A 76-acre recycling plant proposed for the city’s southeast side with a 140-foot smelting tower and six other buildings higher than the the 50 feet allowed in that area has drawn opposition from neighboring farmers and residents. The proposal...
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
WOWO News
Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
wfft.com
Pickleball continues to grow in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 30 new pickleball courts opened Tuesday across five Fort Wayne parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation committed $180,881 to resurfacing and converting courts at Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park and Kettler Park. Tillman Park tennis courts were restriped to accomodate pickleball. Fort Wayne Parks...
wfft.com
FWPD's new therapy dog will address officers mental health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department welcomed its new therapy dog Tinsley to the department on Monday. Tinsley is the first of his kind for the department. FWPD Patrolman and Tinsley's handler Lisa Woods said he will help with officers mental health. "Officers experience post traumatic...
Grant County couple weds at hospital amid cancer diagnosis
After a cancer diagnosis, a Jonesboro couple weds at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital ahead of chemotherapy treatment.
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
whatzup.com
Churubusco diner honors service members
Traveling through Churubusco, you are likely to speed right past Heroes Family Bistro and Pub in the appropriately named Turtle Town Plaza on Indiana 33. A few years ago, after operating as a franchise, owner Tim Fensler opted to go it on his own as an independent pizza joint, saying they kept most of the menu and added a few of their own things, includes a subtle but full bar.
Times-Union Newspaper
Benefit Planned For Deputy's Wife Battling Cancer
A benefit for a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife, who is battling cancer, is set for Nov. 5. Chief Deputy Shane Bucher told the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board Wednesday that Katie Hochstetler was diagnosed with stage 4 cervical cancer. She is married to deputy Andrew Hochstetler.
shelbycountypost.com
State health department issuing warnings in northern Indiana for EEE virus
State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their horses for illness in response to the detection of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in multiple northern Indiana counties. As of October 4, two horses in LaGrange...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Co. Fire/EMS busy
VAN WERT COUNTY — Van Wert County Fire/EMS departments have been busy over the past week. Over a three-day period they were on-scene for a fire at a large dairy farm, a semitrailer accident, and a house fire at the corner of First and North Washington Street here in town.
wfft.com
Salvation Army Christmas assistance applications due the week of October 10
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Salvation Army's Christmas assistance applications must be completed in person from October 10 to 14. Applications can be completed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army office, 2901 North Clinton Street. Families receiving government...
