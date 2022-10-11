Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Heavy favorite Bloomfield Hills leads strong Oakland County contingent at D1 Tennis Finals
To say Oakland County has the inside track of bringing home another Division 1 state tennis championship may be quite the understatement. Seven of the top eight ranked teams in the state hail from the county. That includes top-ranked and unbeaten Bloomfield Hills, along with second-ranked Troy — the defending state champion.
clarkstonnews.com
Clark shows his running force, breaking records
Lake Orion — Senior running back Ethan Clark hit one of his goals to be the leading rusher in Wolves’ history last Friday night in Clarkston Varsity Football’s victory over Lake Orion. Clark finished the night rushing 410 yards in the 45-41 win over the Dragons. The...
The Oakland Press
Greg Davies, Ian Harris win GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Finals
NORTHVILLE – Ian Harris of Bloomfield Hills and Greg Davies of West Bloomfield have each won multiple GAM titles over the years. This time they teamed up and won the 13th GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Championship Finals Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club. “Together we made a lot of putts today,”...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 boys soccer district quarterfinal between Romeo and Rochester
Romeo defeated Rochester 2-0 in the Division 1 district quarterfinal played on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Rochester. The Bulldogs advance to next week’s district semifinal against Utica Eisenhower.
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Northville Photo Gallery
Joel presents the Official WCSX City of the Week certificate to Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull!. Doni and Joel are ready for some Cider and Donuts in Northville!. It was a beautiful Fall afternoon in Northville.. A beautiful gazebo in Mill Race Historical Village. What's "alive" in Northville???. One reason why...
The Oakland Press
Fall and Halloween activities happening in Oakland County
There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a different theme each weekend. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
The Oakland Press
South Lyon East hands previously unbeaten Lakeland its first loss of the season
SOUTH LYON — The deeper into a season a team goes without being beaten, the larger that target on its back grows. And the more likely some team is gonna get a clear shot at hitting the bullseye. For Lakes Valley Conference leader Lakeland, that team with the solid...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
HometownLife.com
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron to install 24 license-plate reading Flock cameras at $62,500 per year
Port Huron will mount 24 automated license-plate reading Falcon cameras at strategic street locations around the city. The cameras are intended to help police reduce, solve and prevent crimes. The cameras are produced and monitored by Flock Safety based in Atlanta, Georgia. The leasing arrangement calls for the city pay...
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder.
Middle school in Clinton Twp. placed on brief lockdown after student air drops inappropriate meme to teacher
A Macomb County middle school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student sent an inappropriate meme involving “Toy Story” to a teacher.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
The Oakland Press
Romeo notches 2-0 win over Rochester in D1 district opener
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Romeo Bulldogs opened the district playoffs with a 2-0 win over the host Rochester Falcons on a rainy Tuesday night. Romeo had to go into a strong wind in the first half, yet they still managed to come out of it with a 1-0 lead when Ryan Sebastian’s 40-yard free kick dropped into the penalty area, took a high bounce, and found the back of the net with just 3:02 to play before halftime.
hourdetroit.com
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
Boy, 13, dies after getting hit by vehicle while crossing road on bicycle
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI – A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road on his bicycle in Macomb County. According to the Clinton Township Police Department, the crash occurred on Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 4. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Truck driver from Allen Park accused of setting fires during travels across the country
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – The feds say a truck driver from Allen Park who drove all across the country set fires along the way, causing millions of dollars of damage in an attempt for revenge. The revenge is due to a beef with the Swift Trucking Company, one of...
