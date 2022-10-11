ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Clark shows his running force, breaking records

 Lake Orion — Senior running back Ethan Clark hit one of his goals to be the leading rusher in Wolves’ history last Friday night in Clarkston Varsity Football’s victory over Lake Orion. Clark finished the night rushing 410 yards in the 45-41 win over the Dragons. The...
LAKE ORION, MI
The Oakland Press

Greg Davies, Ian Harris win GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Finals

NORTHVILLE – Ian Harris of Bloomfield Hills and Greg Davies of West Bloomfield have each won multiple GAM titles over the years. This time they teamed up and won the 13th GAM Senior/Mid-Am Team Championship Finals Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club. “Together we made a lot of putts today,”...
NORTHVILLE, MI
wcsx.com

City of the Week: 2022 Northville Photo Gallery

Joel presents the Official WCSX City of the Week certificate to Northville Mayor Brian Turnbull!. Doni and Joel are ready for some Cider and Donuts in Northville!. It was a beautiful Fall afternoon in Northville.. A beautiful gazebo in Mill Race Historical Village. What's "alive" in Northville???. One reason why...
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Fall and Halloween activities happening in Oakland County

There are plenty of fall and Halloween activities being offered in Oakland County. • Zoo Boo: The Detroit Zoo’s annual family-friendly Zoo Boo weekends will take place Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 21-23, with a different theme each weekend. The event, sponsored this year by Beaumont Children’s, will feature festive pumpkin displays, strolling entertainment from jugglers and magicians, Halloween activities for kids and trick-or-treating spots scattered throughout the Zoo. More information at zooboo.detroitzoo.org.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Romeo notches 2-0 win over Rochester in D1 district opener

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Romeo Bulldogs opened the district playoffs with a 2-0 win over the host Rochester Falcons on a rainy Tuesday night. Romeo had to go into a strong wind in the first half, yet they still managed to come out of it with a 1-0 lead when Ryan Sebastian’s 40-yard free kick dropped into the penalty area, took a high bounce, and found the back of the net with just 3:02 to play before halftime.
ROMEO, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI

